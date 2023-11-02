Iowa State Football Schedule 2024: Full list of Cyclones' Big 12 opponents for 2024-2027 and rivalry outlook explored

The Iowa State Cyclones found out their football schedule for next season and their rivalry outlook after the Big 12 schedules were recently released.

The schedules for the next four seasons were released on Wednesday. The conference will see a huge upheaval fixture-wise due to the influx of teams as a result of conference expansion and realignment.

Some of the teams that have been added to the conference include Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and the Red River Rivals, Texas and Oklahoma who joined earlier.

Check out Iowa State's 2024 football schedule below.

Iowa State's 2024 - 2027 football schedule

The Big 12 will remain division-less once its slate of teams goes up to 16 teams and the number of conference games remaining at 9. The two teams with the best conference records will face each other in the conference championship game.

Big 12 commissioner, Brett Yormark outlined the manner in which the conference will work fixture-wise going forward.

“In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized,” Brett Yormark said. “Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced – the excitement and parity this conference is known for will continue for years to come.”

The following are the fixtures that the Iowa State Cyclones will play both home and away in 2024 and 2025.

2024: Home-Baylor, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Cincinnati, UCF. Road-Utah, Houston, Kansas, West Virginia.

2025: Home-BYU, Kansas, Arizona and Arizona State. Road-Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU.

2026: Home-Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah and West Virginia. Road-Arizona, Baylor, BYU and UCF.

2027: Home-Colorado, Houston, TCU and UCF. Road-Arizona State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

Will Iowa State still play the Cy-Hawk game?

The Cy-Hawk rivalry pitting the Iowa State Cyclones against the Iowa Hawkeyes is one of college football's most enduring rivalries. Next season's fixture will be played at the Kinnick Stadium on September 7.

During the spring tailgate tour, Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard commented on the rivalry game's future.

“I would hope we could continue to find a way to maintain that (game), because I think it’s great for the state of Iowa, and it’s great for college football to keep some of those local rivals,” Jamie Pollard said.

"Quite frankly, this latest round of realignment is going to challenge some of those (rivalry games),” he added.

The Cy-Hawk game is also contractually protected until at least 2027 and as Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark explained, would fall under the protected rivalries scope.