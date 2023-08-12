The tantalizing Iowa State football gambling scandal has sent shockwaves through the state's college athletic landscape. There is no end to the charges being revealed daily, naming numerous individuals involved.

The University of Iowa football team members are charged with tampering with records tied to the ongoing sports gambling investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The crux of allegations against Jirehl Brock

Unveiling fresh allegations: Cyclones cast under Jirehl Brock's shadow

New gambling allegations have come to light, clouding the City Cyclones. As per criminal complaints, senior running back Jirehl Brock and four others have been accused of using a different individual's name to place 1,327 bets, totaling a substantial $12,050.

Jirehl Brock in hot waters

Shockingly, these bets include 13 on Iowa State basketball games and four on football games, even during his time as a football team member, along with other accuse Isaiah Lee.

Isaiah Lee reportedly involved

The authorities claim that Brock wagered on home clashes against Texas Tech and Kansas State last fall and two bets on the high-profile Cy-Hawk football game in Iowa City on September 10, 2022.

Shockwaves down the spines against gambling charges

It's noteworthy that while he managed to participate in games against Kansas State and Iowa, an injury sidelined him during the Texas Tech match. The Iowa Football scandal has shaken the entire community, raising serious alarms.

Jacke Remsburg and DeShawn Hanika - two other accused

The involvement of Jake Remsburg and DeShawn Hanika upset people in the community, as discussions about the allegations and those implicated are flooding social platforms. One such tweet sarcastically attended to the gambling matter, jokingly calling Iowa state a turned sportsbook.

The Iowa State gambling puzzle: Faces in question and NCAA standards

The NCAA Rules are fortunately not mum on the issue of gambling or even tampering with the records. According to the regulations, an athlete who places bets on their team in any sporting event is subject to potential permanent loss of eligibility. Tampering with records also is treated with a heavy hell, leading to a maximum sentence of one year in county jail or up to two years in prison upon conviction.

The recently filed criminal complaints, accompanied by substantial evidence, accuse individuals Bracy, Bruce, Johnson, and O'Brien of deliberately falsifying electronic records related to sports wagering. This deceptive act was apparently carried out to obscure their identities, reported Hawk Central.

Complaint Against Iowa Gambling Football | Credits: Hawk Central

Complaint Against Iowa Gambling Football | Credits: Hawk Central