Is ACC expansion to 16 teams possible amid rumors of a possible fallout with teams leaving for Big Ten?

The ACC could go for an expansion plan of its own as some schools in the conference are reportedly looking to leave for the Big Ten.

The college football landscape has completely changed this season, with the Pac-12 seeing eight schools leave and other conferences dealing with realignments and teams exiting.

One conference that has yet to have a ton of movement is the Atlantic Coast Conference, but recently, there have been reports that the conference could also be looking to expand.

According to some college insiders, the ACC will reportedly talk to George Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 about a potential merger with the four remaining schools.

The Atlantic Coast Conference presidents were set to meet on Aug. 4 to discuss realignment possibilities following the Big Ten adding Oregon and Washington and the Big 12 accepting Arizona State, Arizona and Utah as new members.

Although the ACC signed a 20-year media rights deal with ESPN in 2016, some schools aren't happy with the length of the agreement. Florida State (FSU) and Clemson also want the conference to make more money, so expansion is vital.

The Atlantic Coast Conference could add the four remaining Pac-12 teams, Cal, Washington State, Oregon State and Stanford, to make them an 18-team conference. Or, the conference will be picky and only add two teams to really strengthen it and have a 16-team league.

Will any schools leave the ACC?

Although the ACC is looking to expand, the conference may be forced to as FSU has made it public that they aren't happy with the conference. Clemson and Miami could also leave the conference, and those three teams could fit in well with the SEC or Big Ten.

However, if the Atlantic Coast Conference does expand and adds more money to the top schools, FSU may be enticed to stay, but for now, the school has made it clear they want to leave.

"Our goal would be to continue to stay in the ACC, but staying in the ACC under the current situation is hard for us to figure out how we remain competitive unless there were a major change in the revenue distribution within the conference," FSU president Rich McCullough said. "That has not happened. Those discussions are ongoing at all times."

The Atlantic Coast Conference has yet to announce any expansion plans. But, given what the schools all talked about last week, a move may be coming in the very near future.

