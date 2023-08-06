CFB insider claims pushback from ACC media, who say "they're unified" amid rumors of a possible realignment

College football is dealing with plenty of realignment, but the ACC has stayed away from the expansion so far.

The Big Ten already added USC and UCLA and is trying to obtain other teams. The Big 12 has poached several programs from the Pac-12, while the Atlantic Coast Conference hasn't had any schools leaving yet, but reports have indicated that Florida State could be looking for a move.

However, per college football insider Greg Swaim, ACC's home media has made it clear that the conference is unified and loyal to one another.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

THE SWAIM SHOW @GSwaim I'm getting a lot of pushback from #ACC media that they'll never leave because "they're unified". Hmm, have we ever heard that before about a conference from other homer media, like this entire last year?!

"I'm getting a lot of pushback from #ACC media that they'll never leave because "they're unified". Hmm, have we ever heard that before about a conference from other homer (sic) media, like this entire last year?!"

Although ACC media has said they are unified, it was disappointing for the conference not to add schools from the Pac-12 as multiple schools left the conference.

However, the Atlantic Coast Conference will enter 2023 with 14 teams and remain one of the top conferences in all of college football.

Will FSU leave the ACC?

Although ACC media has said the conference is unified, there have been multiple reports that some schools are unhappy with the current media rights deal.

Schools like Florida State, Clemson and UNC have voiced their displeasure with the conference, but none more than FSU. The university president Rick McCullough recently came out and said they have to consider leaving the conference very seriously:

“Our goal would be to stay in the ACC. But staying in the ACC under the current situation is hard for us to figure out how we remain competitive. Unless there were a major change in the revenue distribution within the conference.

“I believe FSU will, at some point, have to very seriously consider leaving the ACC unless there is a radical change to the revenue distribution.”

Although the Big Ten is in the rumors to add more teams, ESPN insider Paul Finebaum has said FSU would likely land in the SEC.

Should FSU leave the Atlantic Coast Conference, perhaps more schools like Clemson and UNC, among others, would look to join the Big Ten or Big 12. But, for now, the ACC does seem locked in, at least for the 2023 season with the 14 teams.

Poll : Do you think any teams will leave the ACC? Yes No 0 votes