Paul Finebaum names a potential suitor for FSU leaving the ACC and highlights the upcoming Big Ten expansion and Pac-12 losing member schools

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has a team in mind should Florida State leave the Atlantic Coast Conference.

With more and more college football teams joining other conferences, FSU has been vocal about its displeasure with the conference. Recently, FSU president Richard McCullough came out and said that the school could be looking to join another conference.

"This continues to be a very difficult issue. There's a lot going on in the world of conference realignment. My current assessment of the situation after very deep analysis is I believe FSU will have to at some point consider very seriously leaving the ACC unless there were a radical change to the revenue distribution."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, after those comments, Finebaum claims the SEC could be the conference that adds FSU. He also believes some other schools will be leaving the ACC as well.

"Leaving, like today. Would they have someplace to go? Yes, they would... Clearly the ACC is struggling right now, and they're struggling for a lot of reasons." Finebaum said. "Primarily because they have a TV deal that doesn't end until 2036, meanwhile, you see the Pac-12 schools scrambling like roaches at night. The Big Ten has shown indications it could add a few more.

"The FSU president and the board yesterday, it was an unprecedented meeting, essentially saying 'Hey, somebody come save us. The most likely prospect is the SEC and don't forget there are other schools in the ACC who are not happy. "

If FSU does join the SEC as Paul Finebaum thinks, it would be massive for the conference and a big blow for the ACC.

Does FSU to the SEC look like a viable move?

Although Paul Finebaum claims the SEC could be interested in adding FSU, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has said the conference is focused on the 16 teams.

Of course, the SEC is set to add Texas and Oklahoma next season, which brings their conference to 16. At this point, there is no word on FSU joining the SEC, but, perhaps it will happen down the road.

Poll : Do you think FSU will leave the ACC? Yes No 0 votes