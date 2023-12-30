Is Brock Bowers playing today in the Orange Bowl? Georgia TE's status explored

Brock Bowers has been an important part of the all-conquering Georgia Bulldogs for the last three years, contributing to their multiple national championships and SEC championship title victory.

As he has become eligible for the NFL draft, Bulldogs fans may have seen the last of their favorite tight end in Georgia colors. The Bulldogs play the Orange Bowl today against the Florida State Seminoles. Bowers' availability for the game is highly doubtful, though.

The star tight end reaggravated his ankle injury in the SEC championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Responding to whether Bowers is game-fit, Georgia coach Kirby Smart offered no certainty:

“We will see.”

Brock Bowers might well be on his way to the NFL draft, according to emerging reports. If he eventually declares for the draft, he will undoubtedly be one of the top tight end prospects and a first-round pick.

His reputation as one of college football’s leading tight ends has been solidified with incredible performances over the last few seasons. He has won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in college football in 2022 and 2023.

Bowers was SEC Freshman of the Year in 2021 and named in the first-team All-SEC in 2021, 2022 and 2023. He was also named in the second-team All-American in 2021, first-team All-American in 2022 and unanimous All-American in 2023.

What does the future hold for Brock Bowers?

Georgia vs Tennessee

There are two possible paths Brock Bowers could take. The first could see him return to Georgia for the remaining year of his college eligibility. He could also declare for the draft, where he will, no doubt, be a top prospect and potential first-round pick.

What would be the inspiring factor for him to return for another season at Georgia? The truth is that Bowers has achieved the height of success in college football, both as part of the Bulldogs and individually. Meanwhile, the NFL presents a whole new experience and possibilities for the tight end.

A third, but very unlikely possibility, is for Bowers to enter the transfer portal. There are more than a couple of schools who would be more than glad to sign him. However, the portal is set to close in about a week, and there's no indication that Bowers is considering entering the portal.

Most Georgia fans will be hoping against hope to catch just a glimpse of Brock Bowers in action against Florida State today.

