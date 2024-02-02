Is Chip Kelly going to the NFL? Exploring UCLA HC's offensive coordinator job rumor with the Commanders

UCLA Bruins coach Chip Kelly's name is being brought up for NFL jobs once again.

Kelly was a head coach in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, but after being fired by San Francisco, he returned to college to take the job at UCLA.

Kelly has been the Bruins coach since 2018, leading the program to a 35-34 record. Now, he's rumored to be returning to the NFL, but this time as an offensive coordinator.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Chip Kelly going to the NFL?

Recent reports suggest Chip Kelly has expressed interest in returning to the NFL this offseason.

As per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kelly was interviewed at least twice for the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator job, but the Raiders hired Kliff Kingsbury.

As of right now, no deal has been reached for Kelly to return to the NFL.

Chip Kelly to Commanders offensive coordinator rumor

After Kelly didn't get the OC job with the Raiders, many assumed he would return to UCLA. However, according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Washington Commanders are interested in hiring Kelly as their new OC.

Expand Tweet

"UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is a potential candidate for #Commanders OC under new head coach Dan Quinn, per sources," Fowler posted on X Thursday. "Kelly, a two-time NFL head coach, is believed to have interest in returning to the league and Washington will consider talking with him."

The Commanders hired Dan Quinn as their new head coach and currently have Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator. But whether or not Quinn will opt to keep him in that role is to be seen.

Chip Kelly's UCLA tenure

Kelly has had an up-and-down career with the Bruins. In his first three seasons, UCLA was well below .500; his best season was 4-8. In the last three years, the Bruins have gone 8-4, 9-4 and 8-5.

Following the 2022 season, Kelly signed a contract extension through the 2027 season to keep him as the head coach of the UCLA Bruins.

“I am excited about our football program under the leadership of Coach Kelly and his talented staff,” athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “The football program is on an upward trajectory, both on the field and in the classroom.

“Coach Kelly and his staff have done a tremendous job developing young men as demonstrated by their academic excellence.”

But despite Kelly being under contract through 2027, he is reportedly exploring NFL options and could be leaving UCLA soon.