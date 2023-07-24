Deion Sanders has lived an incredibly charmed sporting life and is the only player to have played in both the World Series and the Super Bowl. Longtime friend, singer and actor, Ice Cube has always been a big fan and wants to produce a biopic on Sander's life.

Although he is a diehard Oakland Raiders fan, Ice Cube immensely admires the playing career of Sanders. He detailed to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin why he wanted to make biopics on both Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders.

"I mean, Deion Sanders is actually my friend, so I would probably wanna do a movie on Deion before Bo. And both of them were amazing athletes, but Deion, he's played in a World Series and a Super Bowl, so I think the movie should go to him (first)."

Ice Cube is experienced in the sports field, being the owner of BIG3, a 3-on-3 pro basketball league. While he is keen on the project, Ice Cube's idea is still in its infancy and Sanders is just recovering from two surgeries.

The incredible career of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders did it all during his playing days. He played in the NFL for various teams including the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, winning a championship ring with both teams.

He also played nine seasons as an outfielder in the MLB. He appeared in the World Series with the Atlanta Braves, batting .533 with four runs, eight hits and two doubles. He did it all with a broken foot.

In 1989, Sanders made history when he hit a home run for the New York Yankees and scored a touchdown for the Atlanta Falcons all in the same week.

As always, Sanders was at the center of both sports and even squared off against Bo Jackson who also played in both the MLB and NFL. The hype they created was so big that the clashes were termed, 'The Bo and Prime Time Show'.

In 2011, Sanders was inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.

Deion Sanders led Jackson State to a SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) title and the first 11-win season in the program's history. He ended his time there with a 27-6 record over three seasons before switching to Colorado.

Sander's Colorado begins their season with a matchup against TCU on September 2. Due to Coach Prime's hype, the game will be featured on FOX's Big Noon Saturday game of the week.

A movie about Deion Sander's impressive sporting career produced by Ice Cube would definitely be interesting.

