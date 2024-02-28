Is Drake Maye throwing at the NFL Combine? UNC QB's status for pre-draft event explored

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, UNC quarterback Drake Maye will not throw at the NFL Combine. Schultz quoted unnamed sources, indicating Maye's decision not to participate in on-field drills at the event in Indianapolis.

Expand Tweet

Maye's statistics and accolades underscore his potential as a top draft prospect. He is the only FBS player to record 7,000+ passing yards and 1,000+ rushing yards over the past two seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Additionally, Maye was named the 2022 ACC Player of the Year, amassing impressive total yards of 9,076 over two years, ranking third in ACC history behind Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson.

In light of Maye's decision, attention shifts to his performance at later pro days, where he and other quarterbacks can showcase their skills in a more controlled environment.

The absence of Maye, Caleb Williams, and Daniels from NFL Combine workouts raises questions about the dynamics of the quarterback class and its impact on the draft landscape.

Why is Drake Maye not throwing at the NFL combine?

UNC quarterback Drake Maye has decided to concentrate completely on "just physicals and interviews" at the NFL Combine. Josina Anderson, a senior NFL source at CBS Sports HQ, reported the news.

This decision aligns with the strategy to bypass on-field activities such as passing drills, allowing him to concentrate on meetings and interviews with NFL teams.

With Maye not partaking in combine passing drills, all eyes are leading up to his Pro Day this week, where he'll look to re-establish himself as a top quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

Despite speculation about Maye's potential to secure a high draft position, his decision not to participate in combine drills mirrors that of other top quarterbacks such as Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. This collective choice among the top QB prospects suggests a strategic approach to the pre-draft process.

Although he did not participate in the NFL Combine passing drills, Drake Maye had enough talent throughout his college career to warrant discussion. In more than 30 games, he completed 618 of 952 passes attempted, throwing for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions—quite impressive for a quarterback recruit.

Drake Maye, NFL Draft 2024

The Patriots are in the running for the third overall pick in 2024 for highly touted quarterback prospect Drake Maye.

In a recent interview on The Adam Schefter Podcast, he spoke about playing for the Patriots and how he appreciates most of that historical success, singling out Tom Brady as the prime example of the dynasty.

"New England, I mean, it's hard not to talk about the dynasty, you know, you think of the GOAT. That’s what you think of when you think of New England, you think of the GOAT, Tom Brady," Maye said.

Drake Maye's performance at UNC last season included completing 63.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games.