Is Jayden Daniels throwing at the NFL combine? LSU QB status explored ⁩

Jayden Daniels, former LSU Tigers quarterback and current Heisman Trophy holder, is one of the top three quarterbacks available in the 2024 NFL draft, alongside Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

All three have been invited to the upcoming NFL combine in Indianapolis, where they can perform in front of NFL teams. However, in the past, quarterbacks who are generally seen as top picks may choose not to throw at the combine. Has Jayden Daniels chosen to do this?

Is Jayden Daniels throwing at the NFL Combine?

According to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Daniels has chosen not to throw at the NFL Combine.

He follows in the footsteps of potential No. 1 pick Caleb Williams in deciding not to throw.

Daniels will be present at the combine in Indiana but will only give interviews and have meetings with teams. However, NFL teams will be able to see him pass, as Daniels will throw at his Pro Day.

This decision is not surprising. Daniels, alongside Williams, has nothing to gain from a good performance in the combine as they are already predicted to be the best players available. However, a bad performance in front of the teams’ representatives can hurt the players’ draft stock.

Jayden Daniels 2024 NFL draft

The 2023 Heisman winner is predicted to be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL draft. But which teams could draft him?

If Caleb Williams is the first pick, Daniels could be the second pick, falling to the Washington Commanders, who need a franchise quarterback, which Daniels could easily do.

If the Commanders pass on Daniels and take Drake Maye, he could be the third pick of the draft, which the New England Patriots own. The Pats have struggled under Mac Jones and may be in the market for his replacement.

A third team linked to Daniels is the New York Giants, with the No. 6 pick. There is a possibility that Daniels will be available as the sixth pick and will serve as a replacement for quarterback Daniel Jones, whose form has been inconsistent and plagued with injuries.

