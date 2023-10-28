Is Emeka Egbuka playing today vs. Wisconsin? Ohio State WR's status explored

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had to deal with numerous injuries this season and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is one of those players who has been on the sidelines for multiple weeks now.

Egbuka injured his ankle during the Buckeyes clash against the Maryland Terrapins earlier in the month and he has not made an appearance since then.

So, what is Emeka Egbuka's status for the game against the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 9 of college football action?

Emeka Egbuka injury update

Egbuka suited up and warmed up with the team for the clash against the Penn State Nittany Lions during Week 8 of college football action but didn't play.

Earlier in the week, during his news conference, Ohio coach Ryan Day talked about his injured stars, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, cornerback Denzel Burke and running back TreVeyon Henderson:

"I know I said that last week," Day said, "and we didn't quite get there, but we're looking to have a really good week of practice.

“We’re expecting great weeks of practice out of those guys. Expecting to have them ready on Saturday.”

Later in the week, he gave a further update on his injured stars for the game against the Wisconsin Badgers, indicating that Egbuka will be available for the Wisconsin game:

“They’re here,” Day said. “They’ll be ready to go.”

Emeka Egbuka was having a stellar season before his injury and he has 303 yards on 22 receptions resulting in three touchdowns this season making him one of the Buckeyes' most influential players.

What does the Ohio State Buckeyes injury room look like?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had to deal with multiple injuries this season. Some of their more prominent players who have been injured include running back TreVeyon Henderson and cornerback Denzel Burke.

Only backup QB Devin Brown is a notable miss for the Buckeyes with the aforementioned trio all fit for the Wisconsin game.

Before the clash against the Penn State Nittany Lions, coach Day talked about how his team is dealing with the injuries to crucial players:

“Our guy’s working hard to get back to the game, and we’re hopeful that’s going to happen,” Day said. “But we have a lot of weapons. And that’s one of the things that we talked about in the preseason is how we’re going to spread the ball around.

"Whether it’s a tight end, running back, or receiver, we’re gonna need all these guys to step up; they’re gonna have opportunities. But that’s where depth comes in, and that’s why we have to have weapons across the field.”

It's hard to argue that the roster hasn't stepped up seeing as the Buckeyes are still undefeated this season.