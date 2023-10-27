The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road to play the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ohio State is 7-0 and coming off a big win over the Penn State Nittany Lions to remain in the playoff picture. Heading into this matchup against the Badgers, the Buckeyes have some key injuries but are getting healthier.

Let's examine the current status of the Buckeyes' players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ohio State Injury Report for Week 9

Ohio State has some key players on the injury report like wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, running back TreVeyon Henderson, safety Cameron Martinez, and running back Chip Trayanum.

Denzel Burke's injury update

Denzel Burke is expected to return to the lineup in Week 9 against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Burke suffered an undisclosed injury during the third quarter against Purdue and missed last week's game against Penn State. This season, he has eight tackles, one forced fumble and an interception.

Emeka Egbuka's injury update

Emeka Egbuka will be back in the lineup on Saturday for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Egbuka has been out of the lineup for the last two games due to a leg injury, but coach Ryan Day has said the wide receiver is expected to play on Saturday.

This season, Egbuka has 22 receptions for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

TreVeyon Henderson's injury update

Running back TreVeyon Henderson is also expected to be back in the lineup after missing the last three games due to an undisclosed injury.

Day said Henderson is ready to play against the Badgers which is a big boost to the offense.

Henderson has rushed for 295 yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries.

Cameron Martinez's injury update

Buckeyes safety Cameron Martinez is questionable for Saturday's game against Wisconsin.

Martinez has played in just one game this season back on Sept. 9 as he recorded one tackle against Youngstown State. If he can return to the lineup, it would be a nice addition to the secondary.

Chip Trayanum's injury update

Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum is questionable with an unspecified injury.

Trayanum did play last week against Penn State as he caught one pass for 19 yards, and had nine carries for 22 attempts. However, he did exit the game in the first quarter and Ryan Day has yet to reveal the exact extent of his injury.

Poll : Do you think Ohio State will beat Wisconsin? Yes No 14 votes