Is Jesse Minter leaving Michigan? Exploring Wolverines HC's coaching rumors

Jesse Minter was the Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator under head coach Jim Harbaugh. This week, it was announced that Harbaugh would be leaving the Wolverines after 9 years to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

After this decision was made, there were questions about whether Harbaugh would take any staff from the Wolverines with him to Los Angeles. Jessie Minter was one of the staff members rumored to be leaving. Did he?

Did Jesse Minter leave Michigan?

Yes, Jesse Minter has decided to leave the Michigan Wolverines program and follow Jim Harbaugh to Los Angeles. He is now the DC at the Chargers.

Although, this will not be his first venture into the NFL. Between 2017-2020, Minter was a defensive assistant for the Baltimore Ravens, who are coached by Jim Harbaugh's brother, John.

Where did Jesse Minter go to college?

Jesse Minter went to college at Mount St Joseph University, a small university located in Ohio. He was on the universitie's football team, playing wide receiver between 2002-2005.

Mount St Joseph plays their college athletics in NCAA Division III, the lowest division of NCAA athletics. After his college playing career, Minter went into coaching, starting at Notre Dame.

How much did Minter earn?

Minter's contract details at Michigan were made public. In 2023, he signed a new 3-year deal with the Wolverines. This contract would only last one year, but he had a base salary of $1.25 million.

He also had a bonus of $50,000 per win the Wolverines had in the regular season, once they had won 8 games. They went unbeaten in the regular season with a 12-0 record. This meant that Minter collected an additional $200,000 in bonuses.

Did Michigan hire a new head coach?

After the departure of Harbaugh and Minter, the Wolverines were looking for a new head coach and defensive coordinator. However, their search wasn't long, as on Friday they announced offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to become the next coach of the Wolverines.

As for Minter's replacement, the Wolverines have not yet found the defensive coordinator or a new offensive coordinator to replace Moore.

