Top 5 OC candidates on Michigan’s radar as Sherrone Moore promoted to HC ft. Kirk Campbell 

Sherrone Moore, the offensive coordinator of the Michigan Wolverines, has been announced as the new head coach of the program. He replaces Jim Harbaugh, who will be heading to the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore was many people's first pick to replace Harbaugh. He was in charge of a strong offense, and also has experience in leading the historic program, having led the Wolverines for a few games last season, including the victory over Ohio State

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

However, as Moore receives a promotion, a vacancy is created for the offensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines. Who could fill it?

Here a 5 potential candidates:

Also read: Drake Maye NFL Draft projection: 5 landing spots for the North Carolina QB ft. Washington Commanders

5 Candidates to replace Sherrone Moore as the Wolverines OC

#1. Kirk Campbell

If Michigan is hiring from within for the new head coach, Kirk Campbell is the best choice. He is the current quarterbacks coach for the Wolverines, and before that, was the offensive analyst.

Campbell knows the offense well, which will give him an advantage over any prospective candidates. He also has experience as an offensive coordinator, as he was the OC at Old Dominion for a year.

#2. Andy Ludwig

The current offensive coordinator for the Utah Utes has been able to make the them a contender in the Pac-12 for the past few years. Under Ludwig, the Utes are high-scoring and can utilize the talent on their roster.

Ludwig has over 25 years as experience as an offensive coordinator and would be able to bring his experience to one of college football's biggest programs.

#3. Kasey Dunn

Dunn is the offensive coordinator for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This season, he was part of a Cowboys program that was able to make the Big 12 championship game, losing to the Texas Longhorns.

Dunn is quite experienced, having been involved with many teams, coaching every part of the offense. He would be able to bring this knowledge to the Wolverines. However, he has only been an offensive coordinator for 3 years, and the Wolverines could be a step up too far.

Also read: Sherrone Moore contract: Is the new Michigan HC making more money than Jim Harbaugh?

#4. Dana Holgorson

The former head coach of the Houston Cougars, Holgorson started as an offensive position coach, before becoming the offensive coordinator at Houston, and then a head coach at West Virginia, before returning to Houston.

Holgorson knows how an offense works and how it can be successful. He was fired from Houston after a poor season, but could revive his career with the Wolverines.

#5. Phil Longo

Longo has been an offensive coordinator for the last 20 years, coaching at several programs. He is currently the OC for the Wisconsin Badgers having left the North Carolina Tar Heels last season.

His more run-based style of offense will help the Wolverines, who are strong in this area with the like of Donovan Edwards on the roster. His recent experience in the Big Ten will also help at the Wolverines, already knowing the general play style of each team.