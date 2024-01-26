Jim Harbaugh's exit opens gateway for major revamp inside Michigan locker room as defending national champs lose key entities ahead of 2024 season

The Michigan Wolverines will enter the 2024 college football season as reigning national champions. However, they will be very different from the team that defeated the Washington Huskies in early January.

This is all because of the many off-season moves that have affected the Wolverines program.

The largest of these moves has been the departure of head coach Jim Harbaugh, who,, after weeks of speculation, has been appointed as the new coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

But who else have the Wolverines lost in these few weeks?

Who have the Michigan Wolverines lost?

Next year, the Wolverines squad will look completely different from the national championship-winning squad.

Apart from losing Harbaugh, it has been heavily rumored that the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, will be joining Harbaugh in Los Angeles. Minter was in charge of a strong defense, which was one of the strongest in all of college football.

But it is not only the coaching staff that has left the Wolverines. Their quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, had declared for the draft, as had standout running back Blake Corum, whose touchdowns were critical to the Wolverines' Rose Bowl and national championship victories.

Additionally, leading receiver Roman Wilson and defensive stars Junior Wilson (who led the Wolverines on tackles) and Kris Jenkins have all decided to leave the Wolverines program and enter the NFL draft.

All of these departures will affect the Wolverines’ performance next season. But, who do the Wolverines have to replace these stars?

Who do the Michigan Wolverines have?

The current favorite to replace Jim Harbaugh as coach is the Wolverines’ current offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore. Moore has experience coaching the Wolverines, having defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes last season while Harbaugh was suspended.

The hiring of Moore will benefit the Wolverines roster, as they are hiring from within the program. This action may prevent a mass exodus of players similar to what we have seen with the Alabama Crimson Tide program.

The Wolverines also have enough talented players to fill in the holes left by the departures. Players like running back Donovan Edwards (who scored two touchdowns during the national championship game), tight end Colton Loveland and defensive lineman Mason Graham have all been able to prove themselves as strong players who can step up and deliver.

However, Michigan's quarterback position could struggle to fill this void. Internally, the Wolverines do not have someone as strong as McCarthy. However, they have signed four-star prospect Jaydn Davis, who may be able to deliver.

