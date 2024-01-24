Jim Harbaugh to Chargers almost done deal as Michigan HC reportedly in line to shake Wolverines' existence in college football arena 

Jim Harbaugh has been getting a lot of interest in both the college and professional ranks as he explores his options after winning the national championship. However, it seems like we are at the goal line for hearing about what is happening for his future.

There are reports coming out that Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers seems to be close to becoming official. If the deal becomes official, he already has a Michigan-based coaching staff as Aaron Wilson is reporting that Greg Roman, Jesse Minter and Jay Harbaugh would be the coordinators for all three facets of the game.

This is going to be intriguing as the Michigan Wolverines can either change the terms of the contract quickly or prepare to move on and look at some new candidates.

Does Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers make the most sense?

Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers is going to be a massive move and while we do not know how much power and money he would receive, in a vacuum, this is the best option for both sides. Looking at the Chargers' side of things, Bill Belichick never felt like a viable option, so they would be landing the biggest name in coaching free agency.

For Jim Harbaugh himself, this is something that makes a lot of sense. He would be joining a team with a lot of talent as they already have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert as well as top players on both sides of the football.

How would this make the Chargers look in 2024?

The Chargers are in a tough position being in the AFC West, which they share with the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. This would significantly improve the prestige of the Chargers and should make them neck-and-neck with the Chiefs.

This would increase the value of being part of the Los Angeles Chargers for players and staff overall.

