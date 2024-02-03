Is Joe Milton III playing today in the Senior Bowl? Tennessee QB's status explored

Tennesee Volunteers senior quarterback Joe Milton III will play in the 2024 Senior Bowl today. However, he won't see much action as the American team has Spencer Rattler, Michael Pratt and Carter Bradley.

Milton III is one of the most intriguing prospects entering the Senior Bowl, as he lacks experience. Although he has been playing college football for six years, he was able to start last season.

Last season, he finished 229-of-354 (64.7 completion percentage) for 2,813 yards with 20 passing touchdowns to five interceptions for the Vols. Let's look at who he will be teamed up with for the Senior Bowl and his 2024 NFL draft stock.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Also Read: Biggest winners and losers from 2024 Senior Bowl practices ft. Roman Wilson, Michael Penix Jr and more

Joe Milton III draft projection

Joe Milton III is an intriguing player who needs to perform well for others to notice him. He has been primarily slotted as a backup quarterback in college football and did well in his first season. Milton III feels like a Day 3 pick and will compete in NFL training camp for the backup QB position.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 235 pounds, he could be a fit for the QB position. He has to improve his ability to read the defense after the snap. He is also a bit older for a rookie QB, as he is 24 years old. Milton struggles under pressure and looks predictable with his movements as he uses some maneuvers to avoid defenders.

Milton has strong pocket awareness and outstanding zip on his throws. With an excellent release, he is an interesting player in the QB class. While there is room for improvement, Milton III can continue to climb draft boards. He could be in the discussion as a potential Day 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Also Read: Is Roman Wilson playing today in the Senior Bowl? Michigan WR's status explored

Poll : Would you want your team to draft Joe Milton III? Yes No 0 votes