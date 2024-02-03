Is Roman Wilson playing today in the Senior Bowl? Michigan WR’s status explored

Senior wide receiver Roman Wilson is ready to turn some heads in the 2024 Senior Bowl, as he has done incredibly well in the week of practices leading up to Saturday's game.

Wilson was a dominant force for the national champion Michigan Wolverines this season, finishing with 48 receptions for 789 yards (16.4 yards per catch) and 12 touchdown catches.

So, will he play the Senior Bowl, and how will it affect his 2024 NFL draft status? Let's take a closer look:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Also Read: Biggest winners and losers from 2024 Senior Bowl practices ft. Roman Wilson, Michael Penix Jr and more

Is Roman Wilson playing in the Senior Bowl?

Roman Wilson has shown the ability to do well and is going to be part of the National Team for the 2024 Senior Bowl.

There are a lot of talented wide receivers he will be sharing the field with. It's unclear how long he will be out on the field or which quarterback will throw him the football.

Roman Wilson NFL Draft projection

Wilson saw his draft stock shoot up this season. But with the year being his only one with significant numbers, it will be interesting to see where he falls in the 2024 NFL draft.

He has some of the best skills at the position and has strong hands to grab catches in contested situations. He has excellent speed and can initiate some contact, despite being listed at six feet and 192 pounds.

However, Wilson has had issues going up against press coverages and struggles as a run-blocker. At the next level, he will need to improve those, which he's likely to.

Expect to see him as a Round 2-3 talent, as there's a deep pool of wide receivers in this year's draft. Wilson is not among the best. But considering Michigan's winning pedigree and his incredible speed, it will not be surprising to see Wilson have a strong Senior Bowl performance and use that momentum in the NFL Combine to shoot up the draft boards.

There are some flaws in his game, but overall, he's going to make one team very happy and get great value as a likely Day 2 pick.

Also Read: Is Sam Hartman playing today in the Senior Bowl? Notre Dame QB's status explored