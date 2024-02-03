Is Sam Hartman playing today in the Senior Bowl? Notre Dame QB’s status explored

Sam Hartman has been one of the most experienced quarterbacks on the Senior Bowl roster, as he has attempted just under 1,900 pass attempts at the collegiate level. However, his performance in the 2024 Senior Bowl will be critical to how NFL teams view the six-year senior.

Throughout his college career, Hartman finished 1135 of 1898 (59.8 completion percentage) for 15,656 yards with 134 passing touchdowns to 49 interceptions. Which team is Hartman on, and what should we know about him heading into today's action?

Is Sam Hartman playing in the Senior Bowl?

Sam Hartman is indeed playing in the 2024 Senior Bowl as he will be part of the National team with Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. It is unclear at this time when he will be on the field or exactly for how long, but expect to see the former Wake Forest and Notre Dame quarterback on the field and looking to recover from his shaky performances during the Senior Bowl practices.

Sam Hartman NFL draft projection

Sam Hartman has a lot of experience and will be a good player in the NFL. However, he will likely be a fringe Day 2 pick. He is a bit older as he played six seasons of college football and has to do more of pushing the ball down the field as a lot of his passes come a few yards within the line of scrimmage.

However, he has done a lot of things well. Hartman has a strong passing arm and has good zip and accuracy on his passes. Standing at 6-foot-1 is a bit of an issue with being undersized in the position as he is only three inches taller than last year's top pick, Bryce Young.

How he does in the 2024 Senior Bowl can begin to move him up the draft boards, but this is a quarterback-heavy draft. He is currently competing with the likes of Joe Milton III for where he can slot in as a later pick. Expect to see Hartman do well in this game and be slotted as a fourth-round pick as the biggest upside after this game.

The 2024 Senior Bowl begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be shown live on the NFL Network.

