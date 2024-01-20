Is Julian Sayin to Ohio State an imminent move as 5-star Alabama recruit enters transfer portal?

Speculations are swirling around the future destination of Julian Sayin, a highly touted five-star freshman quarterback from Alabama. He recently declared his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, setting the college football world abuzz.

Sayin's decision is also linked to the retirement of the legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban, opening a 30-day window for players, even ones signed in recent days, to look elsewhere.

Among all the potential landing spots, Ohio State and USC have emerged as the frontrunners to land the Penn State coach, with strategic moves in the hiring of Bill O'Brien and Tom Herman, respectively.

On3's Pete Nakos indicates that Ohio State and USC are the early teams to watch out for in the pursuit of Julian Sayin.

Bill O'Brien's recent appointment as the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator adds an interesting twist, given his prior connection with Sayin at Alabama. O'Brien, a seasoned NFL coach and offensive coordinator, played a role in recruiting Sayin to the Crimson Tide.

The familiarity between the two could sway Sayin towards Ohio State. However, USC, facing quarterback uncertainties with the departure of Caleb Williams and Malachi Nelson, remains a reasonable destination.

Ohio State's quarterback room restructuring

Ohio State's quarterback room underwent a drastic makeover this offseason. With the transfer of Kyle McCord and Kansas State transfer Will Howard to go along with early enrollee Noland, all signs point toward some aerial combat on the practice fields this spring.

The hiring of Bill O'Brien introduces a new dynamic, and the potential addition of Julian Sayin could further impact the quarterback lineup. While Howard is poised to be the starter in 2024, the arrival of Sayin could trigger a reshuffle.

If the Buckeyes secure Sayin, it could have a cascading effect on Ohio State's quarterback dynamics, potentially impacting the future of early enrollee Air Noland, alongside other quarterbacks like Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz.

Julian Sayin's journey: From Alabama to exploring options

Julian Sayin, who committed to Alabama in November 2022, expressed a desire to play under Saban and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

With Saban stepping away, the quarterback is reassessing his options. Ohio State, with its recent coaching changes and the allure of Bill O'Brien, emerges as a strong contender for Sayin's services.

Sources close to the situation suggest that it would be shocking if Sayin didn't end up in Columbus. With Saban walking away, Alabama has witnessed a flurry of player exodus, like Julian Sayin, Caleb Downs and Isaiah Bond.

Sayin's declaration raises the competition for the place of starting quarterback among Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan. Even though the team landed Kalen DeBoer as Saban's successor, coaching change inevitably has some effect on the team roster.