"Nick Saban isn't gonna roll the dice on Dylan Lonergan": Josh Pate feels Alabama is down to Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job

Josh Pate, who runs one of the hottest college football podcasts, feels that the Alabama starting QB job will be a battle between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. He believes that, while coach Nick Saban has 2022 commit Dylan Lonergan, as well, to rely on, he is out of the picture in the starting QB role for the time being.

During a recent episode of his podcast called "The Late Kick", Josh Pate talked about how, despite having a championship-worthy team, the mystery surrounding who will be the Alabama starting QB in 2023 is still prevalent.

Pate brought in the example of when Nick Saban chose Jalen Hurts over Tua Tagovailoa back in 2017, before the current Miami Dolphins QB got the starting role in 2018, to state that it is highly unlikely that Lonergan will be chosen as the starter in his debut season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"On a team that's gonna probably be a pretty low margin for error outift this year, they can't afford that. Here's what I'm trying to tell you. In a world where the head coach there, once upon a time, wouldn't even start Tua Tagovailoa over Jalen Hurts, I highly doubt that Nick Saban's all of a sudden rolling the dice on Dylan Lonergan," he said.

He also stated that, while Lonergan might be a key player in the coming years, he may not be the best choice for the team as the starting QB in their Week 1 game against Middle Tennessee State.

"In time, that guy could be a star. I just don't think its Week 1 against Middle Tennesssee State. So I wanna move past that. And if I'm wrong, I'm wrong. I'm not saying that he hasn't shined ... in fact, quite the opposite. I think he's opened a lot of eyes at fall camp," Pate said.

As the team now gears up for a new season ahead, coach Nick Saban has an important decision to make. Figuring out the Alabama starting QB for the season might be the crucial factor that may make or break it for the Crimson Tide after last year's missed opportunity.

Last season, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide missed out on making it to the College Football Playoff because of two losses while making their way to the Iron Bowl. This eventually led them to be eliminated from playing in the SEC championship game and finishing at No.5 in the CFP rankings.

Bryce Young was the Alabama starting QB for two years before they lost him in the NFL draft this year. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe was his backup who appeared in eight games and started one in 2022.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Ty Simpson, who was QB3 on the roster, got a chance to play in four games, with a completion rate of four passes out of the five he made in 2022. But both of them have failed to make enough of an impression on Nick Saban in training to clinch the starting role on the roster.

Apart from this, they even have Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, who joined the team ahead of the 2023 season. And even he joins the Alabama starting QB battle. And Buchner has also been getting his good reps in during training camp, as Nick Saban is looking to make the playing field equal for all three quarterback hopefuls.

Could Tyler Buchner be the Alabama starting QB?

Last season, Buchner just played three games for 651 yards and three touchdowns with the Fighting Irish. His campaign was cut short after suffering from a season-ending injury, leading to Notre Dame bringing in Sam Hartman. And now, Buchner joins Simpson and Milroe, increasing the dilemma for coach Saban.

Expand Tweet

He has a good relationship with Alabama's offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, as he was the former OC at Notre Dame. He was given the starting role by Rees with the Fighting Irish, who recruited him from high school. And now, one may wonder if Rees may influence the outcome of who will bag the starting position on the roster.

While this may put him at an advantage, he still has tough competition in the form of Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson as the starting QB in 2023. If he is chosen and wants to retain the position on the roster, then Buchner will have to step it up a notch from last year.

While the dilemma still continues for Nick Saban, fans can only ponder upon who will impress him enough to be the Alabama starting QB in 2023. It's time for these quarterbacks to pull up their socks and solidify their position on the roster in the coming days ahead.