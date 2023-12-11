Is Kyle McCord to Nebraska an imminent move as Ohio State QB gets mired in transfer portal rumors?

Ohio State starting quarterback Kyle McCord shocked many when he announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

McCord led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 season but threw two costly interceptions in the 30-24 loss to the Michigan Wolverines. It was Ohio State's third straight loss to Michigan, and after the loss, coach Ryan Day reportedly wouldn't confirm McCord would be his starting quarterback for 2024, which led to him entering the transfer portal.

"When you come up short, the bottom line is you got to look at everything, because you didn't get it done, and that's the thing that is just sobering here," Day said. "At 11-1, you come up short on the last possession, it's just not good enough. So you got to look at everything, and we will look at everything."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Once McCord entered the transfer portal, there were a lot of rumors that the former Buckeye would be joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

According to Max Olson of The Athletic, McCord and wide receiver Julian Fleming are expected to visit Nebraska this week. The Cornhuskers have reportedly offered McCord a scholarship, so with him taking a visit, many expect him to commit to Nebraska shortly after.

Currently, the betting market also has the Cornhuskers as the favorite to land McCord.

Although many expect McCord to be Nebraska's starting quarterback in 2024, nothing is imminent or official yet. So, something could change, but for now, the Cornhuskers are the favorites to land the former Ohio State Buckeye.

Urban Meyer doesn't understand why Kyle McCord is transferring

Kyle McCord played well this season for Ohio State and nearly led the Buckeyes to a comeback win over Michigan.

Yet, after the loss, he decided to enter the transfer portal, which former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer didn't understand.

"That made no sense," Meyer said. "I’m still trying to comprehend it. I tried to take a position of Kyle or even Ohio State, and it just doesn’t compute... I’m trying to make it compute because I want to be empathetic, and I want to say, ‘OK, I understand.’

"There’s no place better for Kyle than Ohio State. That place does not exist, unless he’s being guaranteed a starting spot."

Meyer believes Kyle McCord should be in a quarterback competition next year, and if he is that good, he will win the job. However, McCord entered the transfer portal, and all signs point to him committing to Nebraska.

Poll : Do you think Kyle McCord will commit to Nebraska? Yes No 0 votes