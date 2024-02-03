Is Ladd McConkey playing today in the Senior Bowl? Georgia WR's status explored

Junior wide receiver Ladd McConkey has shown the ability to play well and is going to be a star in the 2024 Senior Bowl.

He has played three seasons of college football and finished with 119 receptions for 1,687 yards (14.2 yards per catch) with 14 touchdown receptions. He also ran 13 times for 216 yards (16.6 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns.

So, will he be playing in the 2024 Senior Bowl today, and where should we expect to see the Georgia wide receiver get selected in the 2024 NFL draft?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Also Read: Is Sam Hartman playing today in the Senior Bowl? Notre Dame QB's status explored

Is Ladd McConkey playing in the Senior Bowl?

Ladd McConkey is going to play the 2024 Senior Game and will be part of the American team.

There are a lot of talented wide receivers on the roster as well, like Johnny Wilson and Xavier Legette, so it will be interesting to see how many targets and snaps McConkey will get in the game.

Ladd McConkey NFL draft projection

Ladd McConkey is viewed as a late second-round or early third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

He has shown the ability to dominate and line up in any position and get good stats. McConkey has proven to be a great playmaker and shown the ability to do great things with the ball in his hands.

The biggest issue is that two of his three collegiate seasons saw him finish with less than 500 receiving yards. While some of that is due to playing with tight end Brock Bowers, that's a benchmark McConkey should hit consistently.

He won the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy and shown the ability to be a great route runner and attacks the ball well. However, standing at six feet and weighing 185 pounds, he may be a bit undersized to win at the next level on the outside.

McConkey has shown the ability to flash but needs some major performances in the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine to be viewed as more than a middle-round wide receiver who didn't put up incredible numbers during his collegiate career.

Expect McConkey to become primarily a slot receiver in the NFL and fare well in that role.

Also Read: Biggest winners and losers from the 2024 Senior Bowl practices ft. Roman Wilson, Michael Penix Jr and more