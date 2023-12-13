Is Marvin Jones Jr. moving to Florida State? Former five-star recruit set to chase father's legacy with the Seminoles

Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. has decided to join the transfer portal, cutting short his time at Georgia. Jones was in his second season at Athens, having been a five-star recruit in the 2022 class, and was the No. 20 prospect of that year's class.

His freshman season was curtailed due to injury, but Jones saw more serious play time in his second season.

In his sophomore season, the linebacker played in 12 games and finished the season with 12 tackles. His best game came in the final week of the regular season against Georgia Tech where he recorded 4.5 tackles for a loss and a sack. Head coach Kirby Smart had this to say about him before the Georgia Tech game:

"I think he’s coming a long way, mentally, he’s matured greatly over the past couple weeks especially too. He’s grown into a bigger role on our defense because he has the size and now he has the mental capacity to understand all the concepts and what’s coming at him.

"And he’s starting to get to the point where he can predict what’s coming before it actually comes, and I think he’s done a good job of developing.”

At the moment, his most probable destination looks to be Tallahassee. Marvin Jones Sr., his father, had a College Football Hall of Fame-worthy career with Florida State.

When Marvin Jones Jr. decided to join Georgia, many were surprised to see him skip on the family legacy. Mike Norvell and company are now ready to right that wrong, according to 247sports.com.

Marvin Jones Sr.'s career with the Florida State Seminoles

Jones Sr. spent three seasons with the Florida State Seminoles, from 1990 until 1992. There, he won an ACC championship and numerous individual awards. He was twice a consensus All-American (1991,1992) and won the Butkus, Jack Lambert, and Lombardi awards in 1992.

When he entered the NFL Draft in 1993, he went as the No. 4 overall pick. He was selected by the New York Jets, with whom he had a long, if not particularly distinguished, career. On the pro side of things, he recorded nine sacks, nine forced fumbles and five interceptions.

