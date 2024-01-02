Is Michael Penix Jr. playing today in Sugar Bowl? Washington QB's status explored

Michael Penix Jr. and Washington seem like a match made in heaven. In just two seasons as the Huskies' starting quarterback, the redshirt senior has completely won the hearts of UW fans. With consistent top-level performance, he has also established himself as a top-rated signal-caller in college football.

Penix's time as a college quarterback is almost up. The 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up is set to get drafted into the NFL. Would that mean Washington fans have seen the last of him playing for them? Probably not. Let's find out.

Is Michael Penix Jr. playing today in Sugar Bowl against Texas?

Michael Penix is set to play for the No. 2 Washington Huskies tonight in the Sugar Bowl. The game will see the Huskies wrestle with the No. 3 Texas Longhorns for a berth in the national championship game scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8.

Penix will go head-to-head with another top quarterback in Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers, whose season was affected by injury. However, the quarterback still managed over 3,000 passing yards for 20 touchdowns. Seeing how the two top QB1s impact their teams in tonight's game will be interesting.

Who is the starting QB for Washington Huskies in bowl game?

Michael Penix will be Washington's starting quarterback tonight. Penix has started in 26 games for the Huskies over two years. But none of his previous starts can match tonight's matchup in importance. First, it's Penix's final chance to win the national championship as a college football player.

Secondly, it is Washington's second appearance in the College Football Playoff after its first appearance in 2016. The Huskies have come a long way and are two games away from being crowned college football national champions. It's, therefore, an all-important matchup for both Penix and the Huskies.

2023 Heisman Trophy Presentation

Penix will head into today's bowl game knowing his team's fate depends on him. He is not a stranger to pressure, seeing as he excelled in the Pac-12 championship game. However, playing in the CFP semifinal is another level of pressure he's never experienced.

The Sugar Bowl is just half the hurdle Penix and Washington must cross to obtain the national championship prize. If they emerge winners against Texas, the Huskies then play against Michigan or Alabama in the CFP national championship game.

List of Washington Players skipping Sugar Bowl Today

Vincent Nunley, Safety

James Smith, Cornerback

Dylan Morris, Quarterback

