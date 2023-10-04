Michael Penix Jr. Scouting Report: Profile, team fits, strengths, flaws and draft stock prediction

The Washington Huskies have one of the best quarterbacks in college in Michael Penix Jr.

The Indiana transfer is in his fifth college football season and third with the Huskies. This season, he has been dominant, going 138-for-178 for 1,999 yards, 16 touchdowns and just two picks. He has been a big reason why Washington is 5-0 to start the year and in the running to win the Pac-12.

With Penix Jr. in his final college season, it's time to begin exploring what he will look like at the next level. Where will he be drafted, and what are some strengths and weaknesses of the Heisman Trophy candidate? Let's find out.

Michael Penix Jr. scouting profile

Measurements

Michael Penix Jr. is listed at 6-foot-3 and weighs 231 pounds, according to ESPN. That's a great size for an NFL quarterback in 2023.

According to Horton Barbell, the average height for an NFL QB this season is 6-foot-2-and-a-half. The average weight for an NFL quarterback is 219 pounds, so Penix would be above average in both categories.

Strengths

The biggest strength of Michael Penix Jr. is his decision-making, as he doesn't turn the ball over a ton. The Huskies starting quarterback makes great reads and his accuracy is on point.

Weaknesses

A weakness of Michael Penix Jr. is his arm strength, as he doesn't have the ability to fire deep passes or cross-field passes all the time. The other knock on Penix Jr. is his speed, as he isn't much of a rushing threat, as he prefers to be a pocket passer.

The other knock on Penix Jr. is his health, as he has had four season-ending injuries. He had torn ACLs in 2018 and 2020 and had shoulder injuries in 2019 and 2020.

Hence, Penix Jr. has stayed in college longer and will be 24 when the 2024 NFL season kicks off.

Michael Penix Jr. draft projection

Michael Penix will likely be a Day 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. There isn't much upside on him, as he's a finished product, but the age and injury concerns will likely drop him, as it did to Hendon Hooker last year.

Penix Jr. would be a great fit on a team like the New York Giants or a team that has a quarterback under contract that they aren't sold on if they're a true franchise QB.

Penix could be a great backup quarterback in the NFL and even become a solid starting QB.