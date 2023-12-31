The Georgia Bulldogs destroyed the Florida State Seminoles in a 63-3 humiliation that will go down in the record books as the biggest win margin in a New Year's Six bowl game in the playoff era. This was a sad end to what was otherwise a resoundingly successful season for the Seminoles, in which they went 13-0 in the regular season and won the ACC championship despite losing their starting quarterback.

Mike Norvell shouldn't be blamed for what happened on Saturday night, as truth be told, this wasn't the same team that crowned themselves ACC champions. The CFP snub was a hard blow for any coach to deal with, and Norvell was unable to get juniors and seniors to commit to playing in the Orange Bowl. What we saw was a Florida State team down to their third quarterback and full of freshmen and sophomores. Norvell said as much in the postgame press conference:

"Guys that played hurt, guys that played through every different piece of adversity that could be thrown at them … When you overcome that and still have the disappointment of not getting to compete for it all, I think that definitely affected some of our situation, I fully believe that if we had come up short in the championship game, it might’ve been different. But ultimately, this team did all that I asked them to and they are forever champions."

Everything went sideways for Florida State, and everything went right for Georgia

It wasn't only the fact that Florida State was outmatched, but it also seemed as if fortune had deserted them. One of the few great plays by Brock Glenn was deemed to have been incomplete due to the receiver losing control of the ball. When, by some miracle, the Seminoles managed to get in field goal range, the attempt was blocked by the Bulldogs. Just after conceding a touchdown, the kick return ended with a fumble recovered by Georgia deep in Seminole territory.

On the other hand, Georgia has everything going its way. No play highlights this better than the 27-yard scramble by wide receiver Ladd McConkey. During a trick in which McConkey was designed to throw, the wide receiver was unable to find an open receiver. Not to be deterred, McConkey scrambled and made a mockery of the Seminoles' defense, running 27 yards to the end zone.

Georgia had no mercy. Florida State had no luck.