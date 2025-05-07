Is the quarterback competition at Alabama over? CFB analyst reads in between the lines by Kalen DeBoer

College football analyst Lance Taylor believes the quarterback competition for the Alabama Crimson Tide starting role could be over. The team needs a new starter after Jalen Milroe was selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Next Round," Taylor reacted to Kalen DeBoer's comments about quarterback Ty Simpson. The coach spoke with ABC 3340 about his players' progress ahead of the 2025 season. DeBoer didn't confirm if he would start, but praised Simpson for his growth as a quarterback in his fourth year with Alabama.

"Ty's growth continues to happen, and it needs to happen. You know, he hasn't played a lot of snaps of college football, but he's been building on what he was coming out of high school and last year was a great year getting to know him," DeBoer said (1:00:30 onwards).

During the episode, Jim Dunaway asked Taylor if the QB competition was over with Simpson as the new leader. Taylor said he leans toward the Alabama quarterback starting, but thinks freshman Keelon Russell still has a chance.

"I'm starting to think it is(the quarterback competition). Now, Keelon Russell is kind of the X-factor here, and this is kind of the situation. You had Mississippi State fans, you know, Kamario Taylor, and he had a great spring game, and Kamario Taylor is one of the highest recruits that Mississippi State ever had," Taylor said (1:01:12 onwards).

"It is so difficult for true freshmen to get out there, especially in the SEC, and you know, I think Russell, you're going to see him. You're probably going to see him early and often, but I think they're really comfortable with Ty."

Kalen DeBoer praises Ty Simpson's character & work ethic ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2025 season

In the interview with ABC 3340, Kalen DeBoer commended Ty Simpson's character, and the quarterback attempts to build chemistry with other players. The coach acknowledges that the Alabama star is actively trying to make improvements to better his chances of starting for the 2025 season.

"He's working hard to improve his skill set and take it to the next level. He's done just a really nice job, you know, growing a relationship, and I think that's what you can appreciate about Ty is who he is as a person, not just what he does as a football player," DeBoer said (1:00:54 onwards).

Last year, Simpson finished with 14 completed passes for 167 yards in the backup role behind Jalen Milroe. During spring training camp, DeBoer discussed how he wants a starter who is confident in his ability and can command his team.

Simpson's experience and work ethic during the offseason could lead to DeBoer allowing him to start over Keelon Russell.

