Caleb Williams caused a small number of football fans to negatively react to something he did off the football field. He was seen at the USC Trojans women's basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks with pink nails, which led to criticism from fans.

However, many NFL analysts have defended his actions. Today (Thursday, March 28) on Good Morning Football, analyst Kyle Brandt said:

"He paints his nails pink. Is that what you're riled up about? ... You know what would be incredibly unusual? AeBears QB that wins a game anyone cares about."

Many who criticized Williams for his nails viewed this as "unusual." This comes from their view that sportsmen, especially those who play a very physical sport like football, should be seen as "manly" and "strong." The color pink, in the eyes of these fans, should be avoided, as it is seen as a "girl color."

However, Brandt thinks that the unusual aspect surrounding Caleb Williams is not the fact that his nails were painted pink, but that there is a possibility that Williams could lead the Chicago Bears to win a meaningful game of football, something that they have not been able to do for a while.

Williams is a strong player, who will be able to fit into the Bears' emerging offense. Williams will be playing alongside star wide receiver DJ Moore, and the offense will be led by offense coordinator Shane Waldron, who was able to develop Geno Smith from a backup quarterback to a pro bowler, while he was with the Seattle Seahawks.

Will Caleb Williams change the Chicago Bears quarterback fortunes?

The Chicago Bears' recent history with quarterbacks has not been successful.

For the last three seasons, the Bears have had Justin Fields as their quarterback. Fields had some success during his college years with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but could not bring this form into the NFL, as he struggled to deliver the Bears wins, and was traded in the offseason to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before Fields, the Bears QB was Mitchell Trubisky, who Chicago traded up to get at number two, one pick before the Kansas City Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes. Like Fields, Trubisky struggled, but did make the playoffs twice, but had no victories.

In fact, the last quarterback for the Chicago Bears who won a meaningful playoff game was Jay Cutler in 2010.

Caleb Williams is someone who is experienced and has been more successful in college than Justin Fields was. Add in the fact that Williams will be joining an emerging offense that has the potential to go far with the right person, and the Bears could be playing and winning meaningful football games with Williams in the coming years.

