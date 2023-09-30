Without Shilo Sanders, Colorado will face the USC Trojans today. The game takes place at Folsom Field in Boulder and is the highlight of Big Noon Football. The Buffs are coming off a 42-6 loss to the Oregon Ducks. Shedeur Sanders was sacked seven times throughout the game bringing the count to 22 sacks for the season.

The Colorado secondary struggled to contain Bo Nix and the Oregon receivers, as the signal caller recorded 276 passing yards with three touchdown passes. The defensive line of the Buffs was also outmatched by the Ducks O-Line, which allowed Oregon to have 240 rushing yards.

The Ducks played without punting in the game and consistently went for fourth down. In the first half, they scored 35 unanswered points and also made a fake punt play.

Deion Sanders missed their best player, Travis Hunter, who is out for a few weeks after a lacerated liver injury in Week 3 in the game versus Colorado State.

Is Shilo Sanders Playing Today?

Reports out of Boulder bring bad news for the Buffs' secondary, as the player seems to be out with an injury for today's game. Shilo was injured in an awkward fall during the Week 4 game vs. the Ducks. After the game, the player was horrified to see he was urinating blood.

Shilo Sanders leads the Buffaloes in solo tackles with 21. His highlight of the season was a pick-six 80-yard return touchdown versus the Rams in Week 3 of college football. Shilo is expected to be replaced by defensive end Rodrick Ward in today's lineup.

Ward has played in all of Colorado's four games but mainly featured for the special teams. He has only recorded three tackles in the season so far.

The Buffaloes' secondary is already mismatched against an air raid offense of the USC Trojans led by reigning Heisman Winner Caleb Williams, but the lack of not only Travis Hunter but also Shilo Sanders is nothing but bad news for Coach Prime and company.