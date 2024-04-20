Is the two-minute warning and helmet communication coming to college football? NCAA’s latest ruling explored

Communication is something that has been an issue in college football, as they have been using signals from the sidelines to indicate communication between the players and the coaching staff. However, the NCAA has approved some changes, effective immediately.

The NCAA is adding helmet communications as well as the two-minute warning after agreeing on a vote on Thursday. The rules for both situations are nearly identical to what the National Football League currently has.

For the communication factor, one player for each team can be on the field with communications from the coaching staff. Those helmets will be indicated with a green dot. The communication will also be cut off when the play clock reaches 15 seconds or when the ball is snapped.

Communication has been a hot topic in college football since the Michigan Wolverines had an issue with Connor Stallions stealing signs. There have also been rules regarding allowing tablets on the sidelines, which the NCAA discussed in their statement.

"Teams can have up to 18 active tablets for use in the coaching booth, sideline and locker room. Tablets cannot be connected to other devices to project larger additional images and cannot include analytics, data or data access capability or other communication access."

In terms of the two-minute warning, the game will stop with two minutes remaining in each half, giving an additional time out.

How will these rule changes affect college football?

These rule changes make the jump to the NFL a little less of a change as the rules are nearly identical. With a majority of the offensive players with the green dot being quarterbacks, the process of learning hand signals from the sidelines will be eliminated and instead, make the college football game a bit more crisp.

This also helps to determine which quarterbacks will be capable of executing two-minute drills by calling plays, which will be an overall benefit to the product.

