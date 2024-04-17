Top 10 college football players available in the spring transfer portal ft. Cormani McClain

The NCAA football transfer portal is going on,and there are some incredible talents available, searching for a team.

So, which are the creme of the crop? Let's take a look at the top 10 college football players who are still available in the spring transfer portal.

Top 10 college football players available in the transfer portal

#10 Tyler Williams (WR)

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Tyler Williams has been a star player out wide but only had a four-yard catch last season for the program.

With at least two more years until he's eligible for the NFL draft and has a lot of upside in college football. Teams are going to be interested in one of the better wide receivers going in the portal.

#9 Nyjalik Kelly (EDGE)

Arguably the top pass rusher in the transfer portal, sophomore defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly is looking for a new team.

In two seasons, he has 19 total tackles and a pass deflection. At six-foot-five, 250 pounds, Kelly has the size and should add some depth to a team's defensive line.

#8 Eli Stowers (TE)

Sophomore tight end Eli Stowers has left the New Mexico State Aggies to look for a new team, which makes sense.

He had a great season, as he ended with 35 receptions for 366 yards (10.5 yards per catch) with a pair of touchdowns. However, he has done other things, running 29 times for 125 yards (4.3 yards per carry) with two rushing touchdowns.

He was four-for-eight for 99 yards with a passing touchdown. As he's able to do a bunch of things well, expect a lot of teams to be interested.

#7 Jacoby Mathews (S)

Sophomore defensive back Jacoby Mathews played for the Texas A&M Aggies last season.

He was a disruptor in the passing game, as he had 42 total tackles, one interception, 0.5 sacks and four pass deflections. He's going to be a force in the secondary for whichever team gets him.

#6 KeAndre Lambert-Smith (WR)

Junior wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith has been one of the top wide receivers that are still available.

He had a huge season last year for the Penn State Nittany Lions, as he ended with 53 catches for 673 yards (12.7 yards per reception) with four touchdown grabs. Teams are going to look to step up and get him for their program.

#5 Tacario Davis (CB)

One of the top secondary members in the portal is sophomore cornerback Tacario Davis from the Arizona Wildcats.

He did incredibly well, as he ended last season with 25 total tackles with an interception and 15 pass deflections. Teams are going to be interested in his play and be significantly better if they land him.

#4 Jason Zandamela (OL)

Interior offensive lineman Jason Zandamela is the top interior lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal and is leaving the USC Trojans after committing to them.

He's a huge body with a rugby background, so it will be intriguing to see where he ends up.

#3 Damien Martinez (RB)

Sophomore running back Damien Martinez is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and has been a star for the Oregon State Beavers.

He ended last season with 194 carries for 1,185 yards (6.1 yards per rush) with nine rushing touchdowns well as 11 catches for 126 yards (11.5 yards per reception). He's the best running back in the portal by far, and teams are going to line up for him.

#2 Cormani McClain (CB)

Some breaking news over the last 24 hours: Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Cormani McClain entered his name into the transfer portal.

He played sparingly last season but ended with 13 total tackles and a pair of pass deflections. It was a little weird with the Buffs' defensive woes why a star secondary member wasn't seeing the field as much.

#1 Kadyn Proctor (OT)

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is the best available player technically in the transfer portal.

He has a "do not contact" tag on his profile and was seen at Alabama's A-Day Game, signaling he's returning to the program, but it's not official yet.

