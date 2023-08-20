Isaac Thompson's Injury scares Missouri fans as 4-star safety expected to remain sidelined for the entire 2023 season

Isaac Thompson sustained a lower-body injury earlier during the fall camp. He underwent surgery and was observed using crutches and a brace on the right leg during a practice session.

Eli Drinkwitz, the head coach of Missouri fans, confirmed that Isaac will be unable to participate in the entire 2023 college football season. The red-shirted Missouri debutant made appearances with Florida and New Mexico state but didn't accumulate any statistics during the matches.

Who is Isaac Thompson?

Isaac Thompson (Via- Instagram)

Isaac Thompson is a promising young talent hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, who emerged onto the college football scene as a red-shirt freshman for the Tigers. He has a notable reputation as a hometown four-star prospect.

Thompson boasts of considerable skill, standing out as the No. 6 overall player in the state. Additionally, he has great potential and is highly regarded at the collegiate level. Thompson was ranked as the 24th cornerback in the country, according to On3's Industry Ranking.

Thompson was positioned as the No. 197 prospect in the ESPN 300 list, No.5 prospect in Missouri, and the No. 14 safety in the country. Alongside, Rivals and 247Sports listed him as the No. 3 prospect in Missouri.

Missouri Tigers set sail for 2023 with major decisions

Brady Cook has been named as one of the team captains. However, coach Drinkwitz remains undecided about the starting QB with Sam Horn also in contention for the role. Another captaincy position was secured by Cody Schrader.

Schrader has a valued presence among the running backs, having played all 13 games last year. Missouri Tigers lost Jalani Williams in the offseason but managed to bring back all four starters from the previous season. This includes the impressive CB duo of Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine.

Missouri's 2023 season begins against the South Dakota Coyotes, followed by a matchup with Kansas State Wildcats in September. As the season is initiated, Eli Drinkwitz is expected to announce answers to more pressing questions about the team.