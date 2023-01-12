Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden could be the answer for any NFL team searching for an explosive corner. While he's not getting as much hype as his counterparts from more well-known programs, Bolden's abilities are well-documented.

Bolden, who was recently invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, will get an opportunity to show what he's got in front of a major audience. If you're not familiar with the contest, many Pro Football Hall of Famers and ex-NFL players help coach the teams.

Bolden is quite familiar with at least one NFL name; he transferred to Jackson State just as the program brought in Deion Sanders to be their head coach.

In terms of being an NFL defensive back, Bolden still needs refinement. His college stats were solid, having recorded 44 tackles, with 30 of them being solo. Bolden amassed seven pass breakups while in coverage, a notable statistic.

Another number that shows off Bolden's awareness is his lone fumble recovery. Say what you will about him, but the prospect knows how to make a play when he gets the ball in his hands.

Where will Isaiah Bolden land in the NFL Draft

Many teams across the league are in dire need of help on special teams. Plugging in someone with the explosiveness that Isaiah Bolden possesses instantly gives one's return game a boost.

In college, Bolden topped the kickoff return average for the entire country. With 36.9 yards per attempt, he led the way across all football conferences. The agile corner also scored two kickoff return touchdowns.

Isaiah Bolden will most likely be projected in the later rounds of the draft, regardless of which round he is selected in. The earliest that fans can expect him to go is in the fifth round. That's if a team is desperate enough to boost their return game. If you want to examine his best game, take a look at this performance against Alcorn, where he recorded three pass deflections.

