5 Jackson State players to watch out for in 2022 NFL Draft

Jackson State’s college football program plays at the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision level as a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Jackson State is located in Jackson, Mississippi. Its head coach, Deion Sanders, has brought notoriety to the program due to his pedigree as a former NFL great and Hall-of-Fame inductee. Sanders also went 11-2 in his first year as head coach, winning the SWAC East, which naturally brought more attention from NFL scouts looking for the next great player for their respective teams.

Recently, Jackson State held its Pro Day for its football players to meet and work out for NFL scouts. Eighteen NFL teams (including Sanders’s former teams, Washington, Dallas, and San Francisco) attended the Pro Day.

5 Jackson State players to keep an eye on

#5 - Keith Corbin III, wide receiver

Jackson State wide receiver Keith Corbin

Keith Corbin finished 2021 with 69 receptions for 921 yards and seven touchdowns with the Jackson State Tigers in his lone season. He is a threat to score whenever he touches the ball. Corbin is a former three-star recruit from West Brook High School in Beaumont, Texas. He spent five seasons with the University of Houston before transferring to Jackson State for his final year of eligibility.

While Corbin might not be a day one draftee, NFL teams will look his way in the later rounds, especially teams looking for a player that has room to improve and is willing to play special teams.

Outstanding effort by #Houston WR Keith Corbin III to make make this toe tap catch

#4 - Keonte Hampton, linebacker

Jackson State linebacker Keonte Hampton | Source: Jackson State Athletics

Keonte Hampton was the heart and soul of Jackson State’s top-ranked defense. He is a Mississippi native who totaled 68 tackles (46 solo), 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble in his senior year at Jackson State.

Hampton was also named the 2021 preseason SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and All-SWAC first-time linebacker. Hampton wrapped up an excellent college football career and will look to help any NFL team needing linebacker depth. Hampton projects to be a day two or three draft pick.

#3 - CJ Holmes, cornerback

Jackson State cornerback CJ Holmes | Credit: nfldraftdiamonds.com

CJ Holmes defended the slot for the Tigers. He was the most targeted Jackson State defender, but he defended well regardless. Holmes had 40 total tackles, which was good for seventh on the team, and his 7 passes broken up (PUBs) were second only to fellow cornerback Al Young. Holmes gave up a fair amount of yardage and TD receptions, given the nature of the slot position. That being said, he boasted a 52.9% completion rate. NFL teams with a need for a slot cornerback will gladly take a flier on Holmes. Holmes projects to be a day three draft pick.

#2 - Al Young, cornerback

Jackson State cornerback Al Young and Deion Sanders | Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

It’s no surprise that a Hall-of-Fame NFL cornerback like Deion Sanders will produce NFL-caliber cornerbacks at the college level. Sanders projects to have two cornerbacks drafted in the NFL, which is quite a feat considering that Jackson State is a smaller football program.

Al Young is a physical cornerback that teams can move around in any position. Young led the team in PBUs (11) in 2021, and he allowed only a 32.8% complete rate. By shutting down his side of the field, NFL Scouts love his defensive presence, and NFL teams looking for a boost in their secondary will certainly look Young’s way. Young projects to be a day two draft prospect as a reliable outside defender.

#1 - James Houston, edge/linebacker

Jackson State edge defender James Houston | Source: Jackson State Athletics

James Houston might be Jackson State’s best prospect for 2022. Houston previously played linebacker for Florida from 2017 to 2020. He switched to the defensive end and dominated the college football season when he joined Jackson State.

James Houston IV of Jackson State visiting #ChiefsKingdom tomorrow per source. Houston is coming off a terrific pro day including a 39" vertical at 244 pounds.

Houston totaled 70 tackles, 24.5 for loss, 16.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles. His best comparison is Dallas Cowboys linebacker, Micah Parsons. Although Houston is smaller than Parsons, he could play a similar hybrid role as linebacker/edge rusher. Due to his size, he is not primarily projected to play, but a hybrid part might be more suitable for him. Houston projects to be a day one or two draft pick.

