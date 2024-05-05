"It was devastating": Former Heisman Trophy winner mourns loss of ex-Florida State QB Marcus Outzen

This week, the Florida State football community mourned as news of the untimely death of former Seminoles quarterback Marcus Outzen spread. Outzen, who donned the garnet and gold from 1996 to 2000, succumbed to complications associated with Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare immune deficiency disorder. He was only 46 years old.

Outzen's legacy is marked by his pivotal role in the 1999 national championship game against Tennessee as the inaugural BCS championship game. Despite losing in that game, Outzen's contributions left an indelible mark.

Quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at Georgia Chris Weinke expressed sorrow upon learning of Outzen's death. Engulfed in recruiting endeavors, the former Heisman Trophy winner recounted how the news struck him.

"It was devastating. You start to reflect on the good times. ... You quickly realize how precious life is," Weinke said.

Weinke's sentiments echoed with many who knew Outzen personally and professionally. Reflecting on their relationship, Weinke fondly remembered:

"We had a good relationship. It was always fun with him in (the quarterback) room."

In the years following his collegiate football career, Marcus Outzen transitioned into a career in medical sales in his native Florida. Despite the demands of his profession, Outzen remained a beloved figure among his peers. Emphasizing Outzen's character beyond the gridiron, Weinke remarked:

"My heart sunk when I saw the news. He was such a great dude. When you think of him as a husband and father, it speaks volumes of what kind of man he was."

"The way Marcus handled all of that, it was great. He had an unbelievable work ethic, never complained and was selfless. He has a an opportunity, and his legacy is he comes in and beats Wake and Florida to keep the streak alive at home and has the chance to play in a national title game."

Marcus Outzen: "The Rooster's" fiery demeanor in FSU football

Florida State University's football history in the late 1990s has its page reserved for Marcus Outzen. A fiery temperament and red hair combined to give him the title of "The Rooster." When starting quarterback Chris Weinke was injured in 1998, Outzen began a new chapter.

Outzen guided the team to crucial victories against Wake Forest and Florida, setting the stage for the national championship game against Tennessee. Despite losing in the championship game, Outzen completed 9-of-22 passes for 145 yards. He scored a rushing touchdown in the first BCS title match, ultimately won by the Vols 23-16.

Over his FSU career, Outzen completed 72 of 121 passes for 1,074 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. Additionally, he rushed for 142 yards and three scores. Outzen has left an indelible mark on FSU football.