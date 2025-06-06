"It was not good enough" - CFB insider calls out Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire for trashing CFP format 

Joey McGuire took over as the head coach of Texas Tech in 2022. Last season, the first year of the new 12-team college football playoffs, his team finished with an 8-5 record and a loss in the Liberty Bowl to Arkansas.

Amidst McGuire's offseason preparations for the 2025 campaign, he sat down for an interview on SiriusXM College Sports Radio on Wednesday.

McGuire did not mince his words in calling out the college football playoff format.

"If you're not going to say that you're going to have automatic qualifiers for ever Power Four conference and it's all equal, then, man, let us do it on the field," McGuire said. "We've got to take some of the bias out of the conferences, that, 'This is a tougher conference because of this and this and this.' Let's fight it out on the field. I'm all for that. If we win the Big 12, then we should be in the playoffs."

However, his comments on the CFP format did not sit well with analyst Ari Wasserman. On Thursday, he called out the coach while highlighting some of the team's problems. He also said the Red Raiders did not qualify for the 12-team playoffs last season because they were "not good enough".

"If you have a nice F1-50 pickup truck, and you drive your truck 70,000 miles without changing your oil.... and your engine explodes, do you blame Ford? No." Wasserman said.

"If you're team didn't make the playoff last year, it was not good enough. It's got nothing to do with the system..... it wasn't good enough..... Acknowledge it, accept it and get better..... I think if you just accept that you are the problem, then you're more likely not going to be the problem again!"

Andy Staples @Andy Staples The College Football Playoff selection criteria just turned into some solid life/auto maintenance/marriage advice from @AriWasserman . https://x.com/Andy_Staples/status/1930640101790421290

During his three-season stint, Joey McGuire has put up a 23-16 record with Texas Tech. He has led them to two Bowl victories but has not yet become a playoff contender.

Joey McGuire opened up about the changing landscape of college football

The modern game of college football has undergone several changes. The biggest change has been the increasing influence of NIL in college sports. In March, McGuire appeared on Josh Pate's "College Football Show".

He shared his views on the changing landscape in college football, talking about the changes in recruitment and the NIL influence while also highlighting how revenue sharing is going to be a thing in the coming days.

"It's crazy," McGuire said. "When Matt Rhule hired me at Baylor, December 12th, 2016, there was still a February signing day. That was it, we had one commit and we had one more to put a class together.

"Fast forward and you have multiple signing dates, the signing dates are changing and you've got NIL. You've got revenue sharing coming up. It's crazy how college football has changed..... I think it's going to continue to evolve," he added.

(from 0:20 mark onwards)

Texas Tech begins its 2025 campaign with a season opener against the UAPB Golden Lions on Aug. 30. Only time will tell if McGuire can finally help the team to its first playoff appearance under his reign.

