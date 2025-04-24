"It was a match made in heaven": Travis Hunter's first trainer Coach Drew reveals biggest turning point of youngster's career

Travis Hunter is just a few hours away from hearing his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft as he took a trip down memory lane and invited the first trainer of his life, Coach Drew, to his eponymous show on YouTube.

Ad

Coach Drew helped develop Hunter throughout his high school career at Collins. Hunter emerged as a five-star prospect and was ranked as a No.1 prospect by 247Sports and Rivals.

On the show, Coach Drew was questioned about the key to Hunter's development and the impact of having a two-time Super Bowl champion like Deion Sanders as his coach. Drew said that the moment the two-way star chose to play for Deion Sanders, it was the turning point in his life.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think, to pass of to Coach Prime was probably a match made in heaven," Coach Drew said. "It couldn't have worked out any better. You know what I'm saying?" (10:05 onwards)

Ad

Coach Drew also highlighted how Sanders' guidance was important for Travis Hunter's overall growth and maturity. He talked about how, after a certain level, the two-way star would have eventually needed someone to give him the perspective of an NFL professional.

"There was certain things that I can only get him to a certain level just because. Now he gets to see it from a pro's point of view. Now you get the media part of it, how to deal with scrutiny and things like that ... I don't think he could have went to anybody better."

Ad

Travis Hunter spent one season with Jackson State before transferring to the Buffs along with Coach Prime and his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders. During his two-season stint in Boulder, Hunter recorded 1,979 yards and 20 TDs receiving on offense, putting up 66 tackles and seven interceptions as a cornerback.

Travis Hunter showcases confidence about his two-way abilities ahead of NFL draft

Apart from his draft projections, experts and analysts have debated whether the Colorado star will be allowed to play on both sides of the ball professionally in the league. Some argue that he has the ability to do so, while others express concerns about his longevity in the NFL if he does so.

Ad

Despite the air of uncertainty, Travis Hunter remains confident in his talent and abilities. During an interview a day ahead of the draft, he talked about how people doubted his two-way skills in college as well:

"I believe I can do it (play both ways). They said I couldn't do it in college, but I did it, and I won the most prestigious trophy in college football."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The first round of the draft takes place on Thursday. Which franchise will pick up the Colorado star in Green Bay?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place