"It's always a goal that we're chasing the one" - Deion Sanders reveals his team's attitude toward each game in a regular season 

Deion Sanders is well-known for pushing his players to their fullest potential. He leads by example and this is why he achieved great success during his time with the Jackson State Tigers.

It was during this time that we got to see his son Shedeur Sanders, who played as a quarterback, and defensive back Travis Hunter make a name for themselves and demonstrate their value in the college football scene.

After his Jackson State stint, Coach Prime signed up to coach the Colorado Buffaloes for their 2023 campaign. They had a disappointing 1-11 campaign last year. And now, fans are expecting Deion Sanders to revive the lost glory of Colorado through his no-nonsense approach and his love for the game of football.

Ever since Sanders stepped into the program, we saw him engage in a complete makeover of the roster. Most of the previous year's players left in the transfer portal. With a new team and fresh motivation in place, it was time for Coach Prime to try and turn the fortunes of the Colorado football program.

Deion Sanders has started off the 2023 campaign by securing a massive win over last year's National Championship finalist the TCU Horned Frogs. Following the massive upset, he joined Skip Bayless and Michael Irvin on the UNDISPUTED show to talk about what went down in Colorado for his team to begin their 2023 campaign with a win.

During the interview, Irving asked Coach Prime about the atmosphere that he had built in his locker room. He questioned Sanders' team's attitude going into every regular season game. Deion Sanders replied by stating that he believes that this new roster has the capability to bring in a championship. And that is what the motivation should be for the team going into every game of the regular season.

"I said it all the time, its levels to this thing. And we are just stacking days and stacking levels and trying to be 2% better. On every day in every play, we're trying to win the down, we trying to win the series, we trying to win a quarter, we're trying to win the half and we're gonna do it all over again."

"So it's always a goal that we're chasing the one, one of the things I'm most proud of in the game", Sanders said.

For Coach Prime, starting his debut for Colorado with a win will be a massive boost to the expectations fans have from the Buffaloes this season. And their win against TCU in the season opener looks to be a trailer of the success that the Buffaloes might be in for during Sanders' era.

Deion Sanders has a great debut as Colorado upset TCU 45-42

There is a reason why Deion Sanders is as famous as he is in the world of coaching. The reason is that he brings in results. After the massive overhaul of the football program in Colorado, the new team with 86 new players has made a statement after winning as underdogs in their game against TCU.

Although it was a close game on the gridiron, Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who both transferred from Jackson State along with Coach Prime, proved to fans why they are players who should be taken seriously on the field.

Shedeur went on to rack 510 passing yards and four TDs in his debut for Colorado, making him the first player in the program's history to throw for more than 500 yards in a single game. Even though the Buffaloes were playing in the home ground of the Horned Frogs, it did not look like it had an effect on their winning mindset.

Travis Hunter put up an impressive performance in his debut too. He played 129 total snaps with 119 receiving yards and one INT in the game. Deion Sanders always believed in the talents that Hunter possessed. And now, he's given Colorado fans a glimpse of why he is considered a top offensive prospect in the world of football.

Despite the success in the season opener, Deion Sanders has a long way to go with the Colorado. Now the question that remains is if he can continue building on the momentum that he and his team have set for themselves for the rest of the season.