“It's a beautiful feeling”: NBA star Allen Iverson sends a heartfelt message for friend Michael Vick during Norfolk State’s spring game

Michael Vick had a prolific career as an NFL quarterback from 2001 to 2015. After retiring, he did not initially pursue a career in coaching. He briefly held a position as a coaching intern with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. He was then hired as the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football.

However, shortly after the season started, Vick reduced his role to a consultant and did not make many future appearances with the team. After a few years away from his brief coaching tenure in Atlanta, Vick received his first major coaching job at Norfolk State University. He was hired as head coach on December 20th, 2024.

Vick is now in the midst of his first offseason with Norfolk State. The team held its spring game on Saturday and had a special guest appearance. Former NBA star Allen Iverson, Vick's close friend, attended the spring game and sent a heartfelt message:

"It's a beautiful feeling just to be out here and then see all the people out here just embracing Mike and what he's trying to do, you know. Norfolk State, you know what I mean, I'm here. This is my, I'm not gonna curse. This is my thing. I want to be a part of this. I want to have a lot to do with this."

Michael Vick reflects on the spring game and Allen Iverson's appearance

Michael Vick was visibly emotional when he saw the support Norfolk State got at its spring game on Saturday. After the game, he spoke about what it meant to see his friends Allen Iverson and Tyrod Taylor attend the game.

"It was just good to see those guys," he said. "They did tell me they were gonna come out and support — I expect to see that all season."

Both Iverson and Taylor are from Virginia, and as a result, Norfolk State is their hometown team. Vick discussed how it felt to see his team in action, describing it as a "weight off his shoulders."

"The gelling process was so key," Vick added. "Each day we just worked to get better. I’m gonna always be my toughest critic. But every day, I expect to make a mistake and learn from it."

Michael Vick will help the Norfolk State Spartans improve on their 4-8 record from last season.

