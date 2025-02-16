"It's a cheat code": Travis Hunter elated with Arizona WR picking him to dominate in NFL

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is one of the hottest commodities in this year's NFL Draft. He had an impressive final collegiate campaign with the Buffs in 2024, leading them to a 9-4 record. Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Champion, the first Buffs player to receive the award since Rashaan Salaam in 1994.

On Saturday, Travis Hunter brought in fellow NFL draftee and Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan on his show. During their discussion. the 2024 Heisman champ asked McMillan who his dream duo would be to dominate in the NFL.

The Arizona Wildcats WR chose Hunter as his dream partner. Hunter shared his appreciation for the answer and said that they both would be dominant on the field together.

"Who's your dream receiver duo in the NFL," Hunter asked.

"Me and you," McMillan responded.

"Nah, that would be cold," Hunter said. "You can't have us both. It's a cheat code. Like who you gonna...You can't double.... You never know. That could happen this draft. Because you know, some funny stuff could be going on... We never know what's happening behind them doors."

"We'll see what happens. It's in God's hands man," McMillan stated.

Coming out of Servite High School, Tetairoa McMillan committed to play for the Arizona Wildcats.

He spent three seasons with them and recorded 3,423 yards and 26 TDs receiving. He was named as a Consensus All-American for the 2024 season and is projected to be a first-round pick in April.

NFL analyst dissects Travis Hunter's talents as a two-way star

Travis Hunter is one of the four Colorado Buffaloes players to receive an invite for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. However, he was listed as a cornerback for the event, and his two-way talents weren't taken into consideration.

On Friday, NFL analyst Sam Monson discussed about Travis Hunter's two-way abilities. On the 33rd Team' podcast, Monson said that Hunter has the talent to play both ways professionally.

"This is the thing people are missing with this when you try to reduce it to just snaps," Monson said. "The level of absurd stamina that you have to be able to sprint constantly at two of the most intense positions in football and be able to do it without a break effectively. The only break you get is when the special teams kick. That's insane!

"That's absolutely nuts to do that. I do think that he (Travis Hunter) showed that it' possible. I don't know anyone that will let him try. But now I think, based off last year, I think it's doable. I think he could actually achieve it."

There will be a lot of eyes on Travis Hunter during the Combine later this month. It will be interesting to see if teams decide to use his two-way talents in the NFL or have him focus on one position for longevity.

