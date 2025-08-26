  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "It’s only because who his dad is"; "He already surpassed your career": Fans react to ex-NFL QB throwing shade at Deion Prime's son Shedeur Sanders 

"It’s only because who his dad is"; "He already surpassed your career": Fans react to ex-NFL QB throwing shade at Deion Prime's son Shedeur Sanders 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 26, 2025 04:20 GMT
Colorado v UCF - Source: Getty
Colorado v UCF - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders did not have the best performance during the Cleveland Browns' preseason finale against the LA Rams. The rookie could only muster 14 passing yards with five sacks to his name. On the other hand, his counterpart, Dillon Gabriel, made a strong case for himself to serve as a backup to QB1 Joe Flacco this upcoming season.

Ad

After this underwhelming showcase, Sanders' future with the Browns has become a hot topic of discussion. Former NFL QB turned analyst Danny Kanell shared his take on the situation.

In a post on X/Twitter, he downplayed Sanders' fame and relevance by questioning why everyone was talking about a quarterback who was acquired in the fifth round of this year's NFL draft:

"I've never seen as much wasted energy and air time spent discussing a 5th round pick battling for the 3rd string job."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans soon reacted to Danny Kanell's tweet. Some criticized him for his perspective, while others shared a similar take on the former Colorado QB's situation:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Sanders made quite a name for himself during his two-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. Last year, he helped them to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance, where they unfortunately lost to the BYU Cougars. The quarterback tallied a total of 4,134 yards and 37 passing TDs while being honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

On Monday, the Browns traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders. With Joe Flacco already named the starting quarterback, Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are fighting to become the backup option on the depth chart.

Ad

Deion Sanders Jr. reacts to Shedeur Sanders summarizing his preseason experience

Ahead of his NFL debut, the rookie quarterback played in two preseason games. After their showdown against the LA Rams, Sanders talked about his first preseason with the Browns in a post on Instagram:

"Thanks everyone for the (love) and support. There's a lot to learn from this preseason, but I'm really thankful for the opportunity to be out there. Day by day, rep by rep, I'll keep learning and getting better."
Ad
Ad

His half-brother, Bucky, responded to Sanders' post with a two-word reaction in the comments, calling him a "Young King."

"Coach Prime" is gearing up for his first season with the Buffs without his sons by his side. He brought in five-star freshman Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter as Shedeur Sanders' replacement. However, the Buffs have not yet named their QB1 for 2025.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications