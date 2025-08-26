"It’s only because who his dad is"; "He already surpassed your career": Fans react to ex-NFL QB throwing shade at Deion Prime's son Shedeur Sanders 

Shedeur Sanders did not have the best performance during the Cleveland Browns' preseason finale against the LA Rams. The rookie could only muster 14 passing yards with five sacks to his name. On the other hand, his counterpart, Dillon Gabriel, made a strong case for himself to serve as a backup to QB1 Joe Flacco this upcoming season. After this underwhelming showcase, Sanders' future with the Browns has become a hot topic of discussion. Former NFL QB turned analyst Danny Kanell shared his take on the situation. In a post on X/Twitter, he downplayed Sanders' fame and relevance by questioning why everyone was talking about a quarterback who was acquired in the fifth round of this year's NFL draft: &quot;I've never seen as much wasted energy and air time spent discussing a 5th round pick battling for the 3rd string job.&quot; Danny Kanell @dannykanellLINKI’ve never seen as much wasted energy and air time spent discussing a 5th round pick battling for the 3rd string job.Fans soon reacted to Danny Kanell's tweet. Some criticized him for his perspective, while others shared a similar take on the former Colorado QB's situation: kendrick A @JustMy2Sense_LINK@dannykanell Yet he already surpassed your career @dannykanellJ @jsanti53LINK@dannykanell 😂 agreed. It’s only because who his dad isJohn Lowery @LoweryJohn1LINK@dannykanell He’s the son of one of the most gifted athletes of all time - that’s why I’m in favor of giving him a break. Let’s not make too much of the preseason.sb @SABColoradoLINK@dannykanell Agree but stop being a hater with your tweet veiledMichael Lawrence @TheMJLawrenceLINK@dannykanell Which is exactly why teams don’t want him. Huge distraction.Joel D. Smith @JoelDReportsLINK@dannykanell Come on man, you understand the biz. Don't act like this is some regular 5th round pick... what else are you going to talk about that's more interesting with NO GAMES to discuss??Sanders made quite a name for himself during his two-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. Last year, he helped them to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance, where they unfortunately lost to the BYU Cougars. The quarterback tallied a total of 4,134 yards and 37 passing TDs while being honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. On Monday, the Browns traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders. With Joe Flacco already named the starting quarterback, Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are fighting to become the backup option on the depth chart. Deion Sanders Jr. reacts to Shedeur Sanders summarizing his preseason experience Ahead of his NFL debut, the rookie quarterback played in two preseason games. After their showdown against the LA Rams, Sanders talked about his first preseason with the Browns in a post on Instagram: &quot;Thanks everyone for the (love) and support. There's a lot to learn from this preseason, but I'm really thankful for the opportunity to be out there. Day by day, rep by rep, I'll keep learning and getting better.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis half-brother, Bucky, responded to Sanders' post with a two-word reaction in the comments, calling him a &quot;Young King.&quot; &quot;Coach Prime&quot; is gearing up for his first season with the Buffs without his sons by his side. He brought in five-star freshman Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter as Shedeur Sanders' replacement. However, the Buffs have not yet named their QB1 for 2025.