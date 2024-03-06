  • home icon
  "It's about football" - Former UCLA coach Chip Kelly opens up about working for Ryan Day's Ohio State - "Unbelievable"

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Mar 06, 2024 21:55 IST
Former UCLA coach Chip Kelly, and Ohio State HC Ryan Day
Chip Kelly, a former UCLA coach, replaced offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien at Ohio State on Tuesday.

O'Brien left his position to become the head coach at Boston College, which eventually led to the reunion of Kelly and Ryan Day.

Ryan Day had previously worked under Kelly at the University of New Hampshire and belonged to the group well known as the "New Hampshire Mafia."

In an interview with WBNS, former UCLA coach Kelly opens up about the reason behind leaving the Bruins for the Buckeyes:

“As I always tell people, the best part of football is football. That's what this place is all about. It's about football, we have great players. It's an unbelievable coaching staff, so I'm excited to be here.
“I think part of it was my relationship with Ryan (Day). I've known Ryan since he was yay high. So (offensive line coach) Justin Frye, I had coached with before. And then I knew what this program was about, starting with (Senior vice president and Athletic Director) Gene Smith on down.”

Meanwhile, Kelly commented that the administration and the coaches are on the same page and the enthusiasm for Ohio State football is amazing.

“You want to be someplace where football is really important and obviously,” he said. “We know how important it is here.”

Chip Kelly's three decades and diverse range of experiences

Former head coach Chip Kelly of the UCLA Bruins and head coach Trei Oliver of the North Carolina Central Eagles.
Chip Kelly is set to play his role as an assistant coach for the Buckeyes this fall, marking his first such role since 2008, when he concluded his tenure as offensive coordinator at the University of Oregon.

Kelly's coaching journey before assuming the role of UCLA Head Coach in 2018 involved various positions in his career timeline:

Year(s)

Team

Position

1990

Columbia

DB/ST

1991

Columbia

OLB/S

1992

New

Hampshire

RB

1993

Johns

Hopkins

DC

1994–1996

New

Hampshire

RB

1997–1998

New

Hampshire

OL

1999–2006

New

Hampshire

OC

2007–2008

Oregon

OC

2009–2012

Oregon

HC

2013–2015

Philadelphia

Eagles

OC

2016

San

Francisco 49ers

OC

