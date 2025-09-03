  • home icon
  "It's funny when your son is now a father": Coach Prime shares fatherhood advice he gave Travis Hunter on welcoming baby boy with Leanna Lenee

"It's funny when your son is now a father": Coach Prime shares fatherhood advice he gave Travis Hunter on welcoming baby boy with Leanna Lenee

By Garima
Modified Sep 03, 2025 19:12 GMT
Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee (L) Image credit: Getty. Deion &quot;Coach Prime&quot; Sanders (R) Image credit: Imagn.
Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee (L) Image credit: Getty. Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders (R) Image credit: Imagn.

Travis Hunter, a former Colorado wide receiver/cornerback and now a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has always had a close relationship with Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, since their time in Jackson State.

Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, shared big personal news on Aug. 27. There had been rumors that the couple was having problems after she posted a TikTok video in July where she appeared upset. However, they put the speculation to rest by announcing the birth of their child, a baby boy, who arrived just before the NFL season.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Coach Prime, who has been like a father to Hunter, spoke about the news.

“Oh my God, I'm taking a deep breath, because I love him to life,” he said. “I love him like he's a son. It's funny when your son is now a father. So that's why I had to really step back. It's a beautiful thing.
"The thing that I told him is, 'Let's correct all the things that we purposely think that we didn't receive as a child, and let's correct that in our fatherhood. Let's do that. And no matter what happens in life, let's make sure we are the best darn father that ever walked.' That's what I told him, and I'm proud of him, and I love him too.”
Travis Hunter records message for son in YouTube video

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee, who married in May this year after they started dating in 2022, shared a video on YouTube showing the moment they found out Lenee was pregnant, including a clip of them dancing and celebrating together. The couple shared more personal moments in the video. In one part, Lenee shows the baby’s sonogram and confirms they are having a boy.

Hunter also had a message for his son on camera:

“Gotta be better than me.”

Before the NFL draft, the couple talks about how they’ll soon find out where their baby will be born and raised. After Travis Hunter was picked No. 2 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April, they now know their son will grow up in Jacksonville.

“You’re going to come up, and you’re going to be like me, and you’re going to get drafted to Jacksonville,” Hunter said in the video.
The video ends with the sound of their newborn crying, and Hunter saying in the background:

“That baby looks just like me.”
Travis Hunter and the Jaguars will begin their 2025 NFL season on Sunday against Carolina Panthers.

