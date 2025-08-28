Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee makes feelings known on secretly giving birth to Jaguars CB/WR's baby 3 months after their marriage

Travis Hunter is set to begin his NFL journey with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but his personal life became the center of attention after the couple's latest revelation. Just 95 days after their May wedding in Tennessee, Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

On Thursday, Lenee shared her emotions about the experience on her Instagram. In the first story, she shared a video of herself in the later stages of pregnancy.

“The most peaceful and beautiful experience of my life," she captioned the post.

Leanna Lenee via Instagram Stories

In the next story, she posted a black-and-white snapshot from the delivery room, showing their newborn son wrapped in blankets with a white heart.

Leanna Lenee via Instagram Stories

Earlier that day, Travis Hunter and Lenee released a video on YouTube documenting their pregnancy journey. The couple shared videos from the moment they discovered they were expecting to the emotional reveal that they were having a boy.

“Dear Son…” read the video's title.

The pair married on May 24 at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee, just a month after Hunter was drafted second by Jacksonville in the 2025 NFL draft.

Travis Hunter shares marriage post with Leanna Lenee ahead of the NFL rookie season

Travis Hunter, one of the highly anticipated rookies of the 2025 NFL season, marked a major personal moment off the field. Hunter shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram three days after the marriage. The pair, dressed in white, look beautiful together in the pictures.

“Just two kids living out everything they talked about at 18 & 19 years old. 224," Hunter captioned the heartfelt post.

Hunter and Lenee first met as teenagers and remained together as he emerged as a standout in college football.

In Colorado, Hunter became the first player to dominate as both a cornerback and wide receiver. His final season ended with a historic Heisman Trophy win. He also became the first player in history to win both the Bednarik Award for defense and the Biletnikoff Award for receiving in the same season.

The Jaguars look to use his two-way skills to their advantage. The Jaguars confirmed Wednesday that the rookie has been fully cleared to play in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers. General manager James Gladstone announced the update following Hunter’s return to full practice this week after missing the final two preseason games with an upper-body injury.

