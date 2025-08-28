  • home icon
Travis Hunter & wife Leanna Lenee welcome first baby boy with 2-word message, 95 days after wedding in Nashville

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 28, 2025 15:19 GMT
Travis Hunter and his wife announced the birth of their son. (Photos via Leanna Lenee
Travis Hunter and his wife announced the birth of their son (image credits: getty, instagram/leannalenee)

Travis Hunter is just days away from making his NFL debut. However, the start of his professional career isn't the only big news happening in his life. The dual-threat athlete and his wife, Leanna Lenee, announced the birth of their first child, a son, on Wednesday.

Hunter and Lenee posted a video on their YouTube channel, sharing her pregnancy journey from the time they found out they were expecting. The couple also shared the moment when it was revealed to them that they'll have a baby boy.

"Dear Son..." Hunter wrote.
youtube-cover
Towards the end of the video, Hunter was with his wife in the delivery room. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie was also heard saying that his son looked like him.

Lenee and Hunter got married on May 24 at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee. The couple got engaged in February 2024 ahead of his final season with the Colorado Buffaloes. They've now welcomed their son just 95 days after they tied the knot.

Travis Hunter celebrated marriage to Leanna Lenee with heartfelt post

Travis Hunter will make NFL history this season if he plays both cornerback and wide receiver.

A month after he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2 in April, he married his longtime girlfriend, Leanna Lenee. Three days after their wedding outside of Nashville, Hunter shared a carousel of photos from their big day. It included a heartfelt caption about how their dreams are coming true.

"Just two kids living out everything they talked about at 18 & 19 years old. 224 ❤️," Hunter wrote on Instagram on May 27.

The couple met when they were just teenagers and continued their relationship as Hunter became one of the biggest names in college football. His final season with the Colorado Buffaloes was capped off with him winning the Heisman Trophy for his efforts as a dual-threat player.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
