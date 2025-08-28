Travis Hunter & wife Leanna Lenee welcome first baby boy with 2-word message, 95 days after wedding in Nashville

Travis Hunter is just days away from making his NFL debut. However, the start of his professional career isn't the only big news happening in his life. The dual-threat athlete and his wife, Leanna Lenee, announced the birth of their first child, a son, on Wednesday.Hunter and Lenee posted a video on their YouTube channel, sharing her pregnancy journey from the time they found out they were expecting. The couple also shared the moment when it was revealed to them that they'll have a baby boy.&quot;Dear Son...&quot; Hunter wrote.Towards the end of the video, Hunter was with his wife in the delivery room. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie was also heard saying that his son looked like him.Lenee and Hunter got married on May 24 at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee. The couple got engaged in February 2024 ahead of his final season with the Colorado Buffaloes. They've now welcomed their son just 95 days after they tied the knot.Travis Hunter celebrated marriage to Leanna Lenee with heartfelt postTravis Hunter will make NFL history this season if he plays both cornerback and wide receiver.A month after he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2 in April, he married his longtime girlfriend, Leanna Lenee. Three days after their wedding outside of Nashville, Hunter shared a carousel of photos from their big day. It included a heartfelt caption about how their dreams are coming true.&quot;Just two kids living out everything they talked about at 18 &amp; 19 years old. 224 ❤️,&quot; Hunter wrote on Instagram on May 27. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple met when they were just teenagers and continued their relationship as Hunter became one of the biggest names in college football. His final season with the Colorado Buffaloes was capped off with him winning the Heisman Trophy for his efforts as a dual-threat player.