"It's not like Caleb's name is Caleb Manning": Cam Newton has hot take on USC QB potentially pulling an 'Eli' on Chicago Bears

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton knows what it means to be the No.1 pick in the NFL draft. Newton was drafted first overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2011 and was honored as the Rookie Offensive Player of the Year in his debut campaign.

And now, the former NFL star has a hot take on former USC QB Caleb Williams and his 2024 draft. The 2022 Heisman winner is projected to be the No1. overall pick in this year's draft and is expected to be drafted by the Chicago Bears. But rumors were circulating recently that Williams might not be a fan of the idea of being drafted by the Bears.

In a recent episode of the 4th & 1 podcast, Cam Newton addressed the topic of Williams being the projected No.1 pick for the Bears. He talked about how the former USC QB does not have the option to reject teams like Eli Manning did during his draft.

Cam Newton justified his statement by talking about how Eli had the power to reject teams because of his last name and his family's history with the game. The former NY Giants QB is the brother of Peyton Manning and son of NFL legend Archie Manning.

"Unlike what Eli Manning had, Caleb Williams does not have that type of juice. Meaning, it's not like Caleb's name is Caleb Manning. You got Archie Manning, you got Peyton Manning. That name alone gonna get you in the door anywhere in the NFL", Newton said. (3:10)

"So they got leverage. You don't necessarily even need a sports agent with that type of last name. Caleb can't do that. See what I'm saying? Like he cannot do that. Let's just keep it at big buck. And if you try to do that in this day and age with so much media surrounding that, I wish he would say you don't want to be the first pick of the draft or to hold a team in comtempt like 'Oh I don't wanna be here'. Yeah let's see how far that get you."

While speaking to the press in this year's NFL combine, Caleb Williams did shoot down rumors about him not wanting to be a part of the Bears. He said that he doesn't compare himself to other quarterbacks on the team and is willing to write his own chapter with the team.

"No, not at all. I don't compare myself to the other guys that's there or been there. I think I'm my own player. I tend to like to create history and re-write history."

Cam Newton shares his thoughts on the Justin Fields trade and Caleb Williams' potential drafting

With the Bears trading off Justin Fields, the team looks more in line to draft Williams with their No.1 pick in this year's draft. Cam Newton weighed in on the situation stating that it's all 'business' and Fields was a part of the collateral.

"This is a business, and unfortunately, it hasn't been in his favor. It wasn't up to him to get traded, it was a collision course. He was about to be train wreck, hell, his experience there was a train wreck", Newton said.

