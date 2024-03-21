Cam Newton labels Justin Fields "a package guy" with QB expected to sit behind Russell Wilson

The trade of Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers has raised some questions. The former Chicago Bears quarterback was thought of as a hot asset when the season ended, but it's clear that NFL circles think differently of him, as he was moved to a team with a clear starter in place.

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton gave his view on the situation, saying that it's weird to watch Fields sitting as the backup, considering he was a borderline top-10 pick not too long ago:

"You went from a franchise quarterback to a package guy. If Russell Wilson is the starter for 18 weeks and they go to the playoffs ... Russell Wilson is on a one-year deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"With that being said, it's like "the Steelers are in favor, we have two quarterbacks that we can evaluate and I'm willing to take that chance". But if our penciled-in starter on day one, which they have said [is] Russell Wilson, does what he has to do, "Justin, we'll get you in some packages, you and Najee Harris". But bro was an 11th pick two years ago."

Why did the Bears trade Justin Fields?

With the first overall pick on their hands, Caleb Williams coming out of college and a clear chance of upgrading the position, Chicago knew that Fields' time with the franchise was coming to an end.

Simply put, he did not develop quickly enough to become a reliable quarterback, and no other position in the sport demands as much consistency as this one.

Fields was slow to process the game. He held the ball for too long, leading to sacks, and his accuracy was lacking at times. While nobody doubts his big-play potential, consistency is way more important than a few beautiful flashes in the NFL.

Another important point is that, by adding a quarterback in the draft, the Bears will be able to live with a cheap contract once again, as Williams will have a four-year deal starting, while his predecessor was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would've needed an extension.

Ryan Poles did the right thing.