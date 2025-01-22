"It's not really up to me": Shedeur Sanders gives up on dad Coach Prime's Dallas Cowboys coaching rumors

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders addressed swirling rumors about his father, Deion Sanders, potentially becoming the next Dallas Cowboys coach. Following the Cowboys' decision to part ways with Mike McCarthy after a disappointing 7-10 season, speculation has grown about who will take the helm.

During a recent appearance on the "2Legendary" podcast, Shedeur commented on the possibility of his father stepping into the Cowboys' top coaching role.

“It's a decision on him," Shedeur said. "It's not really up to me. I don't really have a say-so in anything at all."

The Cowboys’ struggles in 2024, which resulted in them missing the playoffs, have fueled speculation about their future. While offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is reportedly in the mix, the prospect of Deion Sanders—a Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Cowboys legend—has captured attention.

Sanders has garnered acclaim for revitalizing the Colorado Buffaloes, leading them to a 9-4 season and mentoring two-way star Travis Hunter, who earned the Heisman Trophy. Meanwhile, Shedeur has also thrived under his father’s leadership, solidifying his status as one of college football’s top quarterbacks and a projected top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

With the Cowboys seeking a fresh start, the possibility of “Coach Prime” returning to Dallas remains a compelling narrative in the NFL coaching carousel.

Deion Sanders' NFL coaching aspirations face one major obstacle: his son Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders' NFL coaching aspirations face one major obstacle: his son Shedeur's rising draft stock. Deion's other son and Buffaloes safety, Shilo Sanders, revealed this insight during his recent Overtime podcast appearance, where he playfully explained the situation.

Shilo said, addressing his brother's projected top-five draft selection:

"Shedeur's the problem; he's going too high!"

Two key factors rule out Deion coaching the Dallas Cowboys or any NFL team in the immediate future. Deion maintains he will only coach in the NFL if his sons play for his team. However, the Cowboys' 12th overall draft position puts them well out of range to select Shedeur, and a trade-up seems improbable given the required assets.

Shedeur Sanders' final college season showcased his elite potential: 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 75.5 QBR, ranking 20th overall among quarterbacks.

