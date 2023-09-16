"Its really fun to be a winner" - Deion Sanders superfan 98 Y/o Peggy is grateful for Prime effect dominating the CFB world in 2023

Ever since Deion Sanders brought the Prime Time show to the city of Boulder, Colorado, things have turned on their heads for Buffalo County. Testament to this exact sentiment is the 98-year-old Deion Sanders superfan Peggy Coppom.

Born in November 1924, Peggy and her twin sister Betty have witnessed the days of glory for Boulder's biggest sports team and their decades of failure as well. With ESPN College Gameday returning to Colorado for the first time since 1996, the story of Peggy's super fandom is finally seeing the light of day.

The arrival of Deion Sanders has changed the entire landscape of the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

While they had been synonymous with being a losing team for years, Sanders has thrust them into the spotlight, turning them into one of the biggest CFB names. But above all, the newfound success and stardom of the Buffs have brought an immense amount of joy to Peggy.

“I feel really grateful to have Deion Sanders here. I’m tired of being a good loser. We’ve been a good loser for many years, and it is really fun to be a good winner. I’m grateful at my age that I can still be here,” Peggy said upon the arrival of Sanders.

Sanders immediately took notice of Peggy and her decades-long support for the Buffaloes after he joined the team.

During Colorado's spring games, he specially invited Peggy onto the field to show his appreciation for her. He even presented her with the game ball after the Buffs' first victory. Needless to say, Peggy Coppom is the epitome of a true football fan.

Deion Sanders and Jay Norvell get ready to battle it out after war of words

Earlier this week, Colorado State Rams coach Jay Norvell called out Deion Sanders after he sent out fiery comments about Coach Prime's fashion sense. Coach Norvell questioned the attire choices for Sanders, as he has often been seen sporting his iconic sunglasses paired with a cowboy hat.

The Rams head coach felt that Sanders and his 'fashion statements' drew focus away from the game. He was especially critical of the constant questioning of his team and players by the media about their opinions on Sanders.

Sanders and his team did not take the comments lying down, with Buffs players even stating their decision to sport black sunglasses and hats ahead of today's encounter against the Rams. At the end of the day, Deion Sanders has always settled his conflicts with victories on the field.

With the Buffs projected as 23.5-point favorites against the Rams, Norvell and his squad must put up their A-game to stand behind their words against Sanders and the Buffaloes.